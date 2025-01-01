Edit TemplateAewSaveSaveEdit Templatewallpaper aesthetic best friendsaesthetic thumbnailcar wallpaperthumbnailaesthetic desktop wallpapershd wallpaper desktop cargirl friends vacation timegirlfriend getawayGirls getaway ppt presentation template, friends travel psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD Wallpaper 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Marcellus by AstigmaticDownload Marcellus fontOooh Baby by Robert LeuschkeDownload Oooh Baby fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet