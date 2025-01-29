Edit ImageCropAdjimaSaveSaveEdit Imagepaper texturepaperflowerframestickercirclevintagedesignFloral badge collage element, yellow paper texture design vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAngel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseFloral badge collage element, yellow paper texture design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390760/psd-paper-frame-flowerView licensevintage bullet journal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110036/vintage-bullet-journal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFloral badge collage element, yellow paper texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390734/image-paper-frame-flowerView licensevintage bullet journal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110031/vintage-bullet-journal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseRound badge collage element, yellow paper texture design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390711/vector-paper-frame-textureView licensevintage bullet journal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110028/vintage-bullet-journal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseRound badge collage element, yellow paper texture design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390754/psd-paper-frame-textureView licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseFloral badge png sticker, yellow paper texture design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390722/png-paper-frame-flowerView licensePattern drawing sketch element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999308/pattern-drawing-sketch-element-set-editable-designView licenseRound badge collage element, orange paper texture design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391559/vector-paper-texture-stickerView licensePattern drawing sketch element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999319/pattern-drawing-sketch-element-set-editable-designView licenseRound badge collage element, pink paper texture design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390727/vector-paper-texture-stickerView licensevintage bullet journal set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15110044/vintage-bullet-journal-set-editable-design-elementView licenseRound badge collage element, yellow paper texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390726/image-paper-frame-textureView licenseRetro collage wedding invite with vintage floral and angel motifs social media post editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788622/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseRound badge collage element, pink paper texture design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390767/psd-paper-texture-stickerView licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982238/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licenseRound badge collage element, orange paper texture design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391541/psd-paper-texture-stickerView licensePattern drawing sketch element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999312/pattern-drawing-sketch-element-set-editable-designView licenseRound badge png sticker, yellow paper texture design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390720/png-paper-frame-textureView licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982237/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licenseAesthetic blue paper badge sticker, journal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6710525/psd-texture-paper-aestheticView licenseAutumn paper collage mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9125224/autumn-paper-collage-mockup-editable-designView licenseRound badge collage element, pink paper texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390744/image-paper-texture-pinkView licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982248/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licensePink round frame, collage element on brown background vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6251022/vector-background-paper-frameView licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982251/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licensePNG Bright circular asterisk symbol on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20288745/png-bright-circular-asterisk-symbol-transparent-backgroundView licenseGold rose border, editable black background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692891/gold-rose-border-editable-black-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNeon green sticker collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640481/neon-green-sticker-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable aesthetic pink floral background, collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187406/editable-aesthetic-pink-floral-background-collage-remix-designView licenseNeon green round shape stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640482/neon-green-round-shape-stickerView licensePastel ripped notepaper element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982241/pastel-ripped-notepaper-element-set-remixView licenseBadge sticker vector green round label illustration in wrinkled paper texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3885165/illustration-vector-paper-sticker-logoView licenseAesthetic Ephemera sticker, vintage illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631806/aesthetic-ephemera-sticker-vintage-illustration-setView licenseVibrant sticker mockup on textured surface psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20287120/vibrant-sticker-mockup-textured-surface-psdView licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9219024/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licensePink frame, paper texture collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6251012/pink-frame-paper-texture-collage-element-psdView license