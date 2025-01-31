Edit ImageCropNui10SaveSaveEdit Imagebook mockupmagazine mockupbook mockup pngbook mockup womanmagazine covermagazine cover mockupbook cover mockupwoman holding magazine mockupMagazine cover mockup png transparentMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 571 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2822 x 3951 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMagazine cover mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22244865/magazine-cover-mockup-customizable-designView licenseMagazine cover mockup, realistic book psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7371122/magazine-cover-mockup-realistic-book-psdView licenseMagazine cover mockup, blank design spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7371500/magazine-cover-mockup-blank-design-spaceView licenseWoman reading a magazine, holding a cup of coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390171/woman-reading-magazine-holding-cup-coffeeView licenseMagazine cover mockup, realistic bookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7371809/magazine-cover-mockup-realistic-bookView licenseMagazine png mockup, woman with coffee cup, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405644/png-book-mockupView licenseMagazine cover mockup, editable stationery designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062449/magazine-cover-mockup-editable-stationery-designView licenseWoman reading a magazine mockup with a cup of coffeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1213804/magazine-mockupView licenseElegant minimalist branding presentation mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15345136/elegant-minimalist-branding-presentation-mockupView licenseMagazine mockup, woman with coffee cup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405639/magazine-mockup-woman-with-coffee-cup-psdView licenseBook cover editable mockup, realistic publishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650142/book-cover-editable-mockup-realistic-publishingView licenseCoffee mug png mockup, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11996857/coffee-mug-png-mockup-transparent-designView licenseElegant magazine cover mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22119783/elegant-magazine-cover-mockup-customizable-designView licenseCoffee cup mockup in woman's hands, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410536/coffee-cup-mockup-womans-hands-psdView licenseBubble wrap mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496517/bubble-wrap-mockup-editable-designView licenseBook cover png sticker transparent mockup, floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152700/png-paper-flowerView licenseBubble wrap mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7498742/bubble-wrap-mockup-editable-designView licenseCoffee cup png mockup in woman's hands, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410535/png-mockup-handsView licenseOpen book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790423/open-book-mockup-editable-designView licensePaper roll mockup png transparenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390935/paper-roll-mockup-png-transparentView licenseHealthy magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14430535/healthy-magazine-cover-templateView licensePaper coffee cup png mockup being held by a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5806093/illustration-png-art-mockupView licenseFuturistic magazine cover mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22227459/futuristic-magazine-cover-mockup-customizable-designView licenseCoffee mug png mockup, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14027927/coffee-mug-png-mockup-transparent-designView licenseEditable magazine mockup and earringshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832958/editable-magazine-mockup-and-earringsView licensePaper coffee cup png mockup, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577317/paper-coffee-cup-png-mockup-transparent-designView licenseBook cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891978/book-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseCoffee mug mockup, Van Gogh's Wheat Field with Cypresses print psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072831/psd-art-mockup-vintageView licenseOpen magazine pages mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685240/open-magazine-pages-mockup-editable-designView licensePaper coffee cup png mockup, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620213/paper-coffee-cup-png-mockup-transparent-designView licenseWomen's dress and book cover mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892981/womens-dress-and-book-cover-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseMagazine, coffee, hands, orange, minimalisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379487/magazine-coffee-hands-orange-minimalistView licenseNovel book cover editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10443696/novel-book-cover-editable-mockupView licenseCoffee mug png mockup, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12475751/coffee-mug-png-mockup-transparent-designView licenseHardcover book mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14364051/hardcover-book-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseCoffee mug mockup, aesthetic quote psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402445/coffee-mug-mockup-aesthetic-quote-psdView licenseEditable book cover mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15347492/editable-book-cover-mockupView licenseBrown coffee mug mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828249/brown-coffee-mug-mockup-psdView licenseMagazine cover mockup, realistic publication, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238539/magazine-cover-mockup-realistic-publication-editable-designView licenseBook cover mockup, floral design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151512/book-cover-mockup-floral-design-psdView license