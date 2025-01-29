Edit ImageCroptonSaveSaveEdit Imagepastel plain background imagebackgroundtextureblue backgroundsaestheticminimal backgroundsdesignblueBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designMorePremium imageInfoJPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWinter skiing poster template, travel agency adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425555/winter-skiing-poster-template-travel-agencyView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410645/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseWinter skiing flyer template, travel agency adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423240/winter-skiing-flyer-template-travel-agencyView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7397988/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseArctic environment flyer template, winter landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425942/imageView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410640/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseArctic environment poster template, winter landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425979/imageView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410643/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseWatercolor blue jay bird illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858361/watercolor-blue-jay-bird-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7397281/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseSpace universe surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663431/space-universe-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7397987/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseCute daisy flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778730/cute-daisy-flower-backgroundView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410641/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseSpring sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407638/spring-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseBlue texture background, colorful, simple designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391935/blue-texture-background-colorful-simple-designView licenseBotanical products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407639/botanical-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410651/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650020/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseTeal texture background, aesthetic pastel paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398192/teal-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-paperView licensePackaging design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14661628/packaging-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlue texture background, colorful, simple designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391933/blue-texture-background-colorful-simple-designView licenseDonut recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597971/donut-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398100/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseJournal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785533/journal-poster-templateView licenseBlue gradient background, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391956/blue-gradient-background-aesthetic-designView licenseDreamscape & magical door surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664865/dreamscape-magical-door-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseBlue gradient background, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391934/blue-gradient-background-aesthetic-designView licenseTeam building checklist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14657442/team-building-checklist-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410646/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseBlue Hawaii recipe poster template, editable aesthetic blurred designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18588263/blue-hawaii-recipe-poster-template-editable-aesthetic-blurred-designView licensePink gradient background, Summer aesthetic texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396068/image-background-texture-aestheticView licenseColor your life, editable customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22876876/color-your-life-editable-customizable-designView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7397992/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView licenseBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598062/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePink gradient background, Summer aesthetic texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7396069/image-background-texture-aestheticView licenseEditable blue sky grass, painting illustration backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744262/editable-blue-sky-grass-painting-illustration-backgroundView licenseBlue gradient background, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391932/blue-gradient-background-aesthetic-designView licenseFurniture sale Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743489/furniture-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBlue texture background, aesthetic pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410639/blue-texture-background-aesthetic-pastel-designView license