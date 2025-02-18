Edit TemplateNunnySaveSaveEdit Templateppt templatecutehandsmartphoneillustrationpinktemplatebagOnline shopping PowerPoint template, cute doodle psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGFacebook Cover 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiPresentation 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOnline shopping PowerPoint template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7406645/online-shopping-powerpoint-template-cute-doodleView licenseOnline shopping PowerPoint template, cute doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400106/vector-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseSocial media marketing presentation template, editable 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6368365/imageView licenseOnline fashion shopping presentation template, cute doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400065/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseGrocery delivery blog banner template, editable colorful 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6617495/imageView licenseOnline pet shop presentation template, cute doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400055/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseEngagement Facebook event cover template, editable 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6331222/imageView licenseDelivery service presentation template, cute doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400080/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseSay no to plastic presentation template for Powerpointhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417070/imageView licenseOnline plant shop presentation template, cute doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400049/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseCute social media presentation template, 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6334481/imageView licenseOnline coffee shop presentation template, cute doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400045/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseFast delivery blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851593/fast-delivery-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseOnline fashion shopping presentation template, cute doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400104/vector-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseFast delivery blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036628/fast-delivery-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOnline pet shop presentation template, cute doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400098/vector-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseDelivery service PowerPoint template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405979/imageView licenseDelivery service presentation template, cute doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400113/vector-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseOnline shopping Instagram story template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7406585/imageView licenseOnline shopping business template psd with creative marketer remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2970803/free-illustration-psd-best-seller-brand-strategy-businessView licenseMoney management blog banner template, editable 3D designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6334043/imageView licenseOnline plant shop presentation template, cute doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400091/vector-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseOnline marketplace blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853053/online-marketplace-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseOnline coffee shop presentation template, cute doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400084/vector-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseOnline shopping Twitter post template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7406659/imageView licenseDelivery service PowerPoint template, cute doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400054/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseFAQ blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853575/faq-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseShipping service PowerPoint template, cute doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400064/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseOnline shopping poster template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7406614/online-shopping-poster-template-cute-doodleView licenseGrocery delivery blog banner template, editable e-commerce, pastel design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6360092/psd-powerpoint-template-pinkView licenseOnline shopping Instagram post template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404255/imageView licenseCute doodle presentation template, online shopping psd sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400689/psd-wallpaper-background-desktopView licenseFlash sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036092/flash-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOnline shopping digital template psd lifestyle presentationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3239780/premium-illustration-psd-shopping-cart-women-shop-brunetteView licenseFashion sale presentation template, cute doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7411212/fashion-sale-presentation-template-cute-doodleView licenseOnline course presentation template, media business design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6188291/psd-background-wallpaper-desktopView licenseExpress delivery blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691940/express-delivery-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMarketing course presentation template, professional business teaching psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6188289/psd-background-wallpaper-desktopView licenseOnline dating blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039807/online-dating-blog-banner-templateView licenseOnline shopping business template vector with creative marketer remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2970734/free-illustration-vector-best-presentation-template-sellerView license