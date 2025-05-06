Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit Templatemobile phone wallpaperwallpaperinstagram storyiphone wallpaperaestheticphone wallpaperblackdesignMotivational Instagram story template, funky design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Plaster by Sorkin TypeDownload Plaster fontUrbanist by Corey HuDownload Urbanist fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInspirational Instagram story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7443818/imageView licenseInspirational Facebook post template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401605/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, customizable bird designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342932/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-customizable-bird-designView licenseMotivational quote social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12890949/motivational-quote-social-story-templateView licenseAnimal puns mobile wallpaper template, minimal editable bird designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8343075/animal-puns-mobile-wallpaper-template-minimal-editable-bird-designView licenseMotivational quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12901466/motivational-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBunny quote Instagram story template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342976/bunny-quote-instagram-story-template-customizable-designView licenseGray daisy template psd for social media story quote everyday is a fresh starthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3403998/free-illustration-psd-aesthetic-blank-space-bloomView licenseMotivational quote mobile wallpaper template, everyday is a second chance quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387788/imageView licensePink floral template vector for social media story quote make your dream become your realityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404022/free-illustration-vector-inspirational-aesthetic-aspirationsView licenseSimple phone wallpaper, pastel paper note with cute doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114439/simple-phone-wallpaper-pastel-paper-note-with-cute-doodlesView licensePink floral template psd for social media story quote make your dream become your realityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404488/free-illustration-psd-quote-aspirations-blank-spaceView licenseMagic quote Instagram story template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8343085/magic-quote-instagram-story-template-customizable-designView licenseSocial media story template psd earth tone abstract designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990598/premium-illustration-psd-inspiration-abstract-aestheticView licenseBody positivity Instagram story template, my body, my ruleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7386335/imageView licenseSky and clouds vector social media story template with motivation quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975290/free-illustration-vector-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseLine art Instagram story template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342979/line-art-instagram-story-template-customizable-designView licensePhone wallpaper template psd earth tone abstract designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990591/premium-illustration-psd-motivational-quotes-wallpaper-abstract-lockscreenView licenseCat quote mobile wallpaper template, minimal editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342901/cat-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-minimal-editable-designView licenseSocial media story template vector earth tone abstract designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2990600/premium-illustration-vector-abstract-aesthetic-android-wallpaperView licenseDream quote Instagram story template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342982/dream-quote-instagram-story-template-customizable-designView licenseSocial media story template, psd water background, change starts with you texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3904755/illustration-psd-background-wallpaper-abstractView licenseBusiness fashion Instagram story template, woman in high heels photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387575/imageView licenseGray daisy template vector for social media story quote everyday is a fresh starthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3404047/free-illustration-vector-phone-wallpaper-instagram-stories-aestheticView licenseWellness aesthetic Instagram story template, mindset is everything quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7069172/imageView licenseGreen sky and clouds vector social media story template with motivation quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975281/free-illustration-vector-iphone-wallpaper-android-background-heavenView licenseDog quote Instagram story template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342939/dog-quote-instagram-story-template-customizable-designView licenseMotivational Facebook story template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400666/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseBlack cat club Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704386/black-cat-club-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView licenseInspirational Instagram story template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401608/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseCoffee addict Instagram story template, man having phone call photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7387715/imageView licenseInspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12891568/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseRed balloon Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7495732/imageView licenseSky and clouds psd mobile wallpaper template with inspiring quote sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975378/free-illustration-psd-phone-wallpaper-mobile-iphone-heavenView licenseLine art mobile wallpaper template, minimal editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342970/line-art-mobile-wallpaper-template-minimal-editable-designView licenseMotivational Facebook story template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401378/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseWhale puns mobile wallpaper template, minimal editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8343022/whale-puns-mobile-wallpaper-template-minimal-editable-designView licenseInspirational Instagram story template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401612/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseMakeup objects, feminine iPhone wallpaper, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919706/makeup-objects-feminine-iphone-wallpaper-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseCute quote mobile wallpaper with hand drawn home interior, everyday is a fresh starthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2975026/free-illustration-vector-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license