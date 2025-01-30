Edit TemplateMintySaveSaveEdit Templatewallpaperiphone wallpaperphone wallpaperaestheticinstagram storypersonblackmusicLifestyle Facebook story template, funky design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontPlaster by Sorkin TypeDownload Plaster fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic lover Facebook story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441918/music-lover-facebook-story-template-funky-designView licenseLifestyle social media story template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400372/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseHobby mobile wallpaper template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437643/hobby-mobile-wallpaper-template-funky-designView licenseHobby social media story template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401598/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseLifestyle Instagram story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435211/lifestyle-instagram-story-template-funky-designView licenseLifestyle Instagram story template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401602/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseMusic Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152746/music-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseMusic lover Instagram story template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399156/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseLive podcast Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244230/live-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseHobby mobile wallpaper template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7400036/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseLive podcast Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7756303/live-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseHobby mobile wallpaper template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401597/hobby-mobile-wallpaper-template-funky-design-psdView licenseMusic streaming Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243942/music-streaming-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseLifestyle Facebook post template, colorful funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402177/psd-instagram-template-facebookView licenseLive podcast Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069447/live-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMusic lover Facebook story template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398695/vector-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseLive music festival Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696187/png-african-american-americaView licenseLifestyle Twitter ad template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401664/lifestyle-twitter-template-funky-design-psdView licenseSummer playlist Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826667/summer-playlist-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseMusic lover Instagram post template, colorful funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393763/vector-instagram-template-facebookView licenseLive podcast Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8244360/live-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseMusic lover flyer template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402500/music-lover-flyer-template-funky-design-psdView licenseWorkout playlist Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778273/workout-playlist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMusic poster template, funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402256/music-poster-template-funky-design-psdView licenseLive podcast Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730113/live-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseMusic editable Twitter post template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399707/vector-template-blue-bannerView licenseLive podcast Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152623/live-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseHobby poster template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399717/hobby-poster-template-funky-design-vectorView licenseMusic streaming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11742121/music-streaming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHobby customizable flyer template, funky design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399698/vector-template-blue-womanView licenseGreatest songs story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339724/greatest-songs-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLifestyle Instagram story template, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14951912/lifestyle-instagram-story-template-funky-designView licenseMusic festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731736/music-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLifestyle YouTube thumbnail template, music lover design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401535/psd-desktop-wallpaper-template-blueView licenseChill aesthetic music story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9273309/chill-aesthetic-music-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMusic lover Instagram post template, colorful funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402176/psd-instagram-template-facebookView licenseMusic streaming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786337/music-streaming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLifestyle Facebook post template, colorful funky design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402178/psd-instagram-template-facebookView licenseMusic & songs story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339917/music-songs-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLifestyle desktop wallpaper template, music lover design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399714/vector-desktop-wallpaper-template-blueView license