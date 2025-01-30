Edit TemplatetonSaveSaveEdit Templatepetroleum industrialpetroleum industrydune oilwallpaperiphone wallpapermobile wallpaperaestheticphone wallpaperOil patch Instagram story template, desert landscape illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOil patch Instagram story template, desert landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426384/imageView licenseOil patch Instagram post template, desert landscape illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403593/psd-aesthetic-watercolor-instagramView licenseOil patch desert poster template, petrol crisis concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426441/imageView licenseOil patch poster template, petrol crisis concept psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403595/psd-aesthetic-watercolor-templateView licenseOil patch desert flyer template, petrol crisis concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426422/imageView licenseOil patch flyer template, petrol crisis concept psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405552/psd-aesthetic-watercolor-templateView licenseOil path background, mountains border illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419590/imageView licenseOil patch Twitter post template, desert landscape illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404594/psd-aesthetic-watercolor-templateView licenseOil patch desert banner template, petrol crisis concepthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421026/imageView licenseOil patch desert banner template, petrol crisis concept psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403592/psd-aesthetic-watercolor-templateView licenseOffshore drilling Instagram story template, oil rig sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429374/imageView licenseOil patch background, mountains border illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391923/psd-background-aestheticView licenseOil patch Twitter post template, desert landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426445/imageView licenseOil patch background, mountains border illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391943/image-background-aestheticView licenseOil patch Instagram post template, desert landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421944/imageView licenseOil patch mobile wallpaper, mountains border illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391927/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licensePetroleum industry Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513339/imageView licenseOil patch background, mountains border illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390758/psd-background-aestheticView licenseOffshore drilling Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513021/imageView licenseOffshore drilling Instagram story template, oil rig sunset psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7414895/psd-wallpaper-iphone-aestheticView licenseOil & gas industry Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513489/imageView licenseOil patch mobile wallpaper, mountains border illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391951/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseOil embargo Instagram story template, upstream industryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513159/imageView licenseOil patch background, mountains border illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391925/psd-background-aestheticView licenseOil industry Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7495314/imageView licenseOil patch background, mountains border illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391922/image-background-aestheticView licenseOil crisis Instagram story template, upstream industryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7513197/imageView licenseOil patch desktop wallpaper, mountains border illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391936/psd-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseOil & gas industry Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518118/oil-gas-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOil patch background, mountains border illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391960/image-background-aestheticView licenseGas prices story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9366963/gas-prices-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseOil patch background, mountains border illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391950/image-background-aestheticView licenseEnergy industry Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483506/energy-industry-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOil patch background, mountains border illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391947/image-background-aestheticView licenseFueling the world story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367035/fueling-the-world-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWatercolor desert Instagram story template, landscape illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402100/psd-wallpaper-iphone-aestheticView licenseOil & gas industry social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601769/oil-gas-industry-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseOil patch desktop wallpaper, mountains border illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391957/image-wallpaper-background-aestheticView licenseOffshore drilling presentation template, oil rig sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421289/imageView licenseWild west Instagram story template, Mexican desert illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7402891/psd-wallpaper-iphone-aestheticView license