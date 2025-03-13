Edit TemplateAdjima1SaveSaveEdit Templateheartpaperinstagram storypeoplevintagedesignbluetemplateFamily love Instagram story template, remix media design vectorMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFamily love Instagram story template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416902/imageView licenseFamily love Instagram story template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393230/psd-paper-instagram-story-heartView licenseDeep quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631923/deep-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLove quote social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12892282/love-quote-social-story-templateView licenseGay pride Facebook story template, wrinkled paper texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7437552/imageView licenseFamily love Instagram post template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393098/psd-paper-heart-vintageView licenseYoung at heart Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14442634/young-heart-facebook-story-templateView licenseFamily love Instagram post template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404263/vector-paper-heart-vintageView licenseLet your heart bloom quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686665/let-your-heart-bloom-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseHome quote, art collage Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12891792/home-quote-art-collage-instagram-post-templateView licenseValentine's Day voucher Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668272/valentines-day-voucher-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFamily love poster template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404219/vector-paper-heart-vintageView licenseLove lost, but not forgotten Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789215/love-lost-but-not-forgotten-facebook-story-templateView licenseFamily love poster template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398394/psd-paper-heart-vintageView licenseValentine's cupid Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8579718/valentines-cupid-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFamily love Twitter post template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393248/psd-paper-heart-vintageView licenseMe & you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783531/you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFamily love Twitter post template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404639/vector-paper-heart-vintageView licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685531/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFamily love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12891418/family-love-poster-templateView licenseBe my Valentine Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762425/valentine-instagram-story-templateView licenseFamily love Twitter post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12892313/family-love-twitter-post-templateView licenseEditable childcare Facebook story template, wrinkled paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7439717/imageView licenseMotivational quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12892226/motivational-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseOnline dating mobile wallpaper template, remix media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417034/imageView licenseFamily love desktop wallpaper template, remix media design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404555/vector-paper-heart-vintageView licenseThoughts & reflection quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631936/thoughts-reflection-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFamily love desktop wallpaper template, remix media design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393227/psd-paper-heart-vintageView licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685534/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFamily love mobile wallpaper background, colorful design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398438/psd-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseEducation center Facebook story template, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880799/education-center-facebook-story-template-editable-colorful-designView licenseFamily love mobile wallpaper background, colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398429/image-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseJesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257910/jesus-risen-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFamily Facebook post template, home is where the heart is psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6263222/psd-instagram-template-womanView licenseThoughts & mental health Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632587/thoughts-mental-health-instagram-story-templateView licenseFamily day Instagram post template, home is where the heart is vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6262816/vector-instagram-template-womanView licenseDepression quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685670/depression-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseFamily love mobile wallpaper background, colorful design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7410778/vector-wallpaper-background-iphoneView licenseFree gift Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814350/free-gift-instagram-story-templateView licenseTravel quote social story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12892004/travel-quote-social-story-templateView license