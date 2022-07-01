https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405153Edit DesignRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsGay pride Twitter ad template, wrinkled paper texture design vectorMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGEPS | 70.19 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2500 px | 300 dpiEdit DesignCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Spicy Rice by AstigmaticDownload Spicy Rice fontUrbanist by Corey HuDownload Urbanist fontDownload AllMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free