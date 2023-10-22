Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405945Edit MockupPicture frame mockup, home decoration, psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 3545 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 260 MBPoster JPEG 3508 x 4948 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3598 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2015 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3545 x 5000 px | 300 dpiEdit MockupCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free