https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416010Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsHanging photo frame mockup, editable design psdMoreHanging photo frame mockup, editable design psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3337 px | 300 dpi | 223.8 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3337 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :