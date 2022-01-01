https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417122Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextConcert aesthetic Instagram story template, live music ad vectorMorePremiumID : 7417122View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 75.61 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 75.61 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 75.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Covered By Your Grace by Kimberly GesweinDownload Covered By Your Grace fontImbue by Tyler FinckDownload Imbue fontDownload AllConcert aesthetic Instagram story template, live music ad vectorMore