https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417140Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGaming aesthetic Instagram story template, cute memphis design vectorMorePremiumID : 7417140View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 50.16 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 50.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Alumni Sans by Robert LeuschkeDownload Alumni Sans fontGaming aesthetic Instagram story template, cute memphis design vectorMore