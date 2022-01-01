https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417152Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRed paper Instagram story template, shopping advertisement vectorMorePremiumID : 7417152View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 63.81 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 63.81 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Reenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontFira Mono by Carrois ApostropheDownload Fira Mono fontDownload AllRed paper Instagram story template, shopping advertisement vectorMore