https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7417205Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion aesthetic flyer editable template, shopping ad psdMorePremiumID : 7417205View personal and business license PSDPSD 2621 x 3371 px | 300 dpi | 177.19 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italiana by Santiago OrozcoDownload Italiana fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontJosefin Sans by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Sans fontDownload AllFashion aesthetic flyer editable template, shopping ad psdMore