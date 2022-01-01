https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418428Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextToast breakfast Twitter post template, bakery advertisement vectorMorePremiumID : 7418428View personal and business license VectorEPS | 46.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontArchivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontDownload AllToast breakfast Twitter post template, bakery advertisement vectorMore