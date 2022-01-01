https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418588Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMusic festival Facebook ad template, bring it on text psdMorePremiumID : 7418588View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.6 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.6 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Asap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontBevan by Vernon AdamsDownload Bevan fontDownload AllMusic festival Facebook ad template, bring it on text psdMore