https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418609Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextNew Year blog banner template, party balloons aesthetic psdMorePremiumID : 7418609View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 19.42 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 19.42 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Amaranth by Gesine TodtDownload Amaranth fontNew Year blog banner template, party balloons aesthetic psdMore