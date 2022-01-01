https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418738Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract flower Instagram story template, reminder notification aesthetic psdMorePremiumID : 7418738View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.06 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.06 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.06 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Andada Pro by Huerta TipográficaDownload Andada Pro fontAbstract flower Instagram story template, reminder notification aesthetic psdMore