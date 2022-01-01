https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418988Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract flower poster editable template, reminder notification aesthetic vectorMorePremiumID : 7418988View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 38.99 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 38.99 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Andada Pro by Huerta TipográficaDownload Andada Pro fontAbstract flower poster editable template, reminder notification aesthetic vectorMore