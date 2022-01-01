https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7420014Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBusiness vision Instagram post template, businesswoman photo psdMorePremiumID : 7420014View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.39 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 12.39 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontDownload AllBusiness vision Instagram post template, businesswoman photo psdMore