https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421129Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSkincare ad Instagram story template, beauty branding vectorMorePremiumID : 7421129View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.42 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 35.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontSkincare ad Instagram story template, beauty branding vectorMore