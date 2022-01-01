https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421338Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCorporate identity presentation editable template, stationery set mockup psdMorePremiumID : 7421338View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 25.98 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 25.98 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontCorporate identity presentation editable template, stationery set mockup psdMore