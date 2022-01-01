https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421472Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMakeup beauty Instagram post template, blue ad design psdMorePremiumID : 7421472View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.19 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.19 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMakeup beauty Instagram post template, blue ad design psdMore