https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7422138Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlack aesthetic Instagram story template, water-drop texture vectorMorePremiumID : 7422138View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.41 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.41 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 19.41 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontDownload AllBlack aesthetic Instagram story template, water-drop texture vectorMore