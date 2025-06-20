rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Blacksmith
Save
Edit Image
personartpublic domainpaintingsoil paintingphotoeuropehuman
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Frame probably designed by the artist. It is inscribed 'Mater Amabilis' meaning 'Mother worthy of Love'. Original from the…
Frame probably designed by the artist. It is inscribed 'Mater Amabilis' meaning 'Mother worthy of Love'. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651595/image-frame-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Art & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
Art & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView license
Marion Lenbach (1892–1947), the Artist's Daughter
Marion Lenbach (1892–1947), the Artist's Daughter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7876847/marion-lenbach-1892-1947-the-artists-daughterFree Image from public domain license
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView license
An Actor as King Lear. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
An Actor as King Lear. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651546/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
Wanderer in the Storm by Julius von Leypold
Wanderer in the Storm by Julius von Leypold
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185382/wanderer-the-storm-julius-von-leypoldFree Image from public domain license
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView license
Three quarter length portrait of a woman.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Three quarter length portrait of a woman.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651219/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView license
Teasing (1889) painting in high resolution by Franz von Stuck.
Teasing (1889) painting in high resolution by Franz von Stuck.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728821/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView license
The Empress Eugénie (Eugénie de Montijo, 1826–1920, Condesa de Teba)
The Empress Eugénie (Eugénie de Montijo, 1826–1920, Condesa de Teba)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8003465/the-empress-eugenie-eugenie-montijo-1826-1920-condesa-tebaFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine poster template
Art & culture magazine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051469/art-culture-magazine-poster-templateView license
Women at the Spring. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Women at the Spring. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651543/image-plant-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Art podcast poster template
Art podcast poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051570/art-podcast-poster-templateView license
Diogenes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Diogenes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651305/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Prince Regent Luitpold of Bavaria (1821–1912)
Prince Regent Luitpold of Bavaria (1821–1912)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7874244/prince-regent-luitpold-bavaria-1821-1912Free Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes poster template
Vintage vibes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView license
Landscape depicting the ruins of the Temple of Vespasian.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Landscape depicting the ruins of the Temple of Vespasian.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651165/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Baron Alexander von Humboldt (1769–1859) by Julius Schrader
Baron Alexander von Humboldt (1769–1859) by Julius Schrader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613263/baron-alexander-von-humboldt-1769andndash1859-julius-schraderFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension poster template
Eyelash extension poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Otto Eduard Leopold von Bismarck (1890) by Franz von Lenbach
Portrait of Otto Eduard Leopold von Bismarck (1890) by Franz von Lenbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129273/portrait-otto-eduard-leopold-von-bismarck-1890-franz-von-lenbachFree Image from public domain license
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
Eyelash extension Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView license
Lady Guildford (Mary Wotton, 1499–1558), workshop of Hans Holbein the Younger
Lady Guildford (Mary Wotton, 1499–1558), workshop of Hans Holbein the Younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613395/image-hans-holbein-guildfordFree Image from public domain license
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Arab Sage by German Painter
The Arab Sage by German Painter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612887/the-arab-sage-german-painterFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coat of Arms at right identified as that of Kuetraffer family of Regensburg, identification of the young girl not obtained..…
Coat of Arms at right identified as that of Kuetraffer family of Regensburg, identification of the young girl not obtained..…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651909/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
Crusaders before Jerusalem by Wilhelm von Kaulbach
Crusaders before Jerusalem by Wilhelm von Kaulbach
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613291/crusaders-before-jerusalem-wilhelm-von-kaulbachFree Image from public domain license
Lip filer injections Facebook post template
Lip filer injections Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774984/lip-filer-injections-facebook-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Man with a Moor's Head on His Signet Ring
Portrait of a Man with a Moor's Head on His Signet Ring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613506/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Madonna and Child with Grapes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Madonna and Child with Grapes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652085/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
Portrait of a man.
Portrait of a man.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7422936/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license