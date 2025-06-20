Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartpublic domainpaintingsoil paintingphotoeuropehumanThe BlacksmithView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1005 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1608 x 1920 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseFrame probably designed by the artist. It is inscribed 'Mater Amabilis' meaning 'Mother worthy of Love'. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651595/image-frame-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView licenseMarion Lenbach (1892–1947), the Artist's Daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7876847/marion-lenbach-1892-1947-the-artists-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseWhispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView licenseAn Actor as King Lear. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651546/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView licenseWanderer in the Storm by Julius von Leypoldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185382/wanderer-the-storm-julius-von-leypoldFree Image from public domain licenseFlower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView licenseThree quarter length portrait of a woman.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651219/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInstitution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView licenseTeasing (1889) painting in high resolution by Franz von Stuck.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728821/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseExpressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView licenseThe Empress Eugénie (Eugénie de Montijo, 1826–1920, Condesa de Teba)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8003465/the-empress-eugenie-eugenie-montijo-1826-1920-condesa-tebaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051469/art-culture-magazine-poster-templateView licenseWomen at the Spring. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651543/image-plant-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt podcast poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051570/art-podcast-poster-templateView licenseDiogenes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651305/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licensePrince Regent Luitpold of Bavaria (1821–1912)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7874244/prince-regent-luitpold-bavaria-1821-1912Free Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView licenseLandscape depicting the ruins of the Temple of Vespasian.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651165/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseBaron Alexander von Humboldt (1769–1859) by Julius Schraderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613263/baron-alexander-von-humboldt-1769andndash1859-julius-schraderFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Otto Eduard Leopold von Bismarck (1890) by Franz von Lenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129273/portrait-otto-eduard-leopold-von-bismarck-1890-franz-von-lenbachFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseLady Guildford (Mary Wotton, 1499–1558), workshop of Hans Holbein the Youngerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613395/image-hans-holbein-guildfordFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Arab Sage by German Painterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612887/the-arab-sage-german-painterFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoat of Arms at right identified as that of Kuetraffer family of Regensburg, identification of the young girl not obtained..…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651909/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseCrusaders before Jerusalem by Wilhelm von Kaulbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613291/crusaders-before-jerusalem-wilhelm-von-kaulbachFree Image from public domain licenseLip filer injections Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774984/lip-filer-injections-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Man with a Moor's Head on His Signet Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613506/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseMadonna and Child with Grapes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652085/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licensePortrait of a man.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7422936/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license