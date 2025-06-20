rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Virgin Mary in Prayer Mater Dolorosa
Save
Edit Image
personartpublic domainpaintingsoil paintingprayerphotoeurope
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
The Crucifixion with Saints and a Donor by Joos van Cleve
The Crucifixion with Saints and a Donor by Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184780/the-crucifixion-with-saints-and-donorFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Virgin and Child by Joos van Cleve
Virgin and Child by Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086332/virgin-and-child-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain license
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
Whispers of Rococo poster template, original art illustration from Jean-Honoré Fragonard, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23496249/png-dog-personView license
The Holy Family, workshop of Joos van Cleve
The Holy Family, workshop of Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185515/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain license
Art & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
Art & reflection blog banner template, original art illustration from Hans Holbein the Younger, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23505964/image-paper-book-woodView license
Madonna and Christ Child Christ holds apple in one hand and touches a cabbage butterfly with the other. Original from the…
Madonna and Christ Child Christ holds apple in one hand and touches a cabbage butterfly with the other. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652252/image-vintage-art-handFree Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer meeting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622515/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Holy Family by Joos van Cleve
The Holy Family by Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086284/the-holy-family-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
The Holy Family, workshop of Joos van Cleve
The Holy Family, workshop of Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184920/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain license
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Annunciation by Joos van Cleve
The Annunciation by Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086336/the-annunciation-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain license
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
Flower & bouquet Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jean Marc Nattier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541462/png-flowers-treeView license
Francis I (1494–1547), King of France, workshop of Joos van Cleve
Francis I (1494–1547), King of France, workshop of Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184856/francis-1494-1547-king-franceFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
King Francis I of France (c.1538) painting in high resolution by after Joos van Cleve, Netherlandish, died 1540/41.
King Francis I of France (c.1538) painting in high resolution by after Joos van Cleve, Netherlandish, died 1540/41.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728774/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView license
The Last Judgment by Joos van Cleve
The Last Judgment by Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086330/the-last-judgment-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Virgin Mary (c. 1557 - c. 1600) by Lucas van Leyden and anonymous
Virgin Mary (c. 1557 - c. 1600) by Lucas van Leyden and anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744199/virgin-mary-c-1557-1600-lucas-van-leyden-and-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Prayer quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Prayer quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686264/prayer-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Portrait of a Man (c. 1520 - c. 1530) by Joos van Cleve
Portrait of a Man (c. 1520 - c. 1530) by Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744397/portrait-man-c-1520-1530-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Life of the Virgin Mary ; The Presentation of the Christ Child in the Temple. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Life of the Virgin Mary ; The Presentation of the Christ Child in the Temple. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653944/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night blog banner template, editable design
Prayer night blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763219/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child. No signature or markings.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Madonna and Child. No signature or markings.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653488/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable design
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642129/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Virgin as Mater Dolorosa (Our Lady of Sorrows) (c. 1507 - c. 1510) by Pietro Torrigiani
The Virgin as Mater Dolorosa (Our Lady of Sorrows) (c. 1507 - c. 1510) by Pietro Torrigiani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749046/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable design
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151868/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
The Virgin and Child (c. 1520 - c. 1530) by Bernard van Orley
The Virgin and Child (c. 1520 - c. 1530) by Bernard van Orley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13791189/the-virgin-and-child-c-1520-1530-bernard-van-orleyFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537459/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Joris Vezeleer (after c. 1518) by Joos van Cleve
Portrait of Joris Vezeleer (after c. 1518) by Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794568/portrait-joris-vezeleer-after-1518-joos-van-cleveFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Mater Dolorosa (Sorrowing Virgin) by Dieric Bouts
Mater Dolorosa (Sorrowing Virgin) by Dieric Bouts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961752/mater-dolorosa-sorrowing-virgin-dieric-boutsFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night blog banner template, editable text
Prayer night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11666137/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Francis I, King of France (ca. 1525-1530 (Early Modern)) by Workshop of Joos van Cleve
Portrait of Francis I, King of France (ca. 1525-1530 (Early Modern)) by Workshop of Joos van Cleve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150399/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Virgin and Child (c. 1520 - c. 1540) by Meester van de Vrouwelijke Halffiguren
Virgin and Child (c. 1520 - c. 1540) by Meester van de Vrouwelijke Halffiguren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743106/virgin-and-child-c-1520-1540-meester-van-vrouwelijke-halffigurenFree Image from public domain license