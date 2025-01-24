rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vishnu as Vamana defeating King Mahabali
Save
Edit Image
personartpublic domaindrawingpaintingsindian artindianindia
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Holding a Hookah
Holding a Hookah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423404/holding-hookahFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template
Indian culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027238/indian-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Two Female Deities
Two Female Deities
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423401/two-female-deitiesFree Image from public domain license
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613548/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna Killing Bakasura
Krishna Killing Bakasura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423459/krishna-killing-bakasuraFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Facebook story template
Indian culture Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027241/indian-culture-facebook-story-templateView license
Annapurna Giving Alms to Shiva
Annapurna Giving Alms to Shiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423383/annapurna-giving-alms-shivaFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template
Indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874407/indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Musician
Musician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423410/musicianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture blog banner template
Indian culture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027236/indian-culture-blog-banner-templateView license
Three Temple Banners
Three Temple Banners
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423467/three-temple-bannersFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
Indian art & culture Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027228/indian-art-culture-facebook-story-templateView license
Ganga on a Crocodile
Ganga on a Crocodile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423424/ganga-crocodileFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
Indian art & culture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027223/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Woman
Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423408/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
India travel blog Instagram post template
India travel blog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571174/india-travel-blog-instagram-post-templateView license
Shiva
Shiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423407/shivaFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture blog banner template
Indian art & culture blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027221/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-templateView license
Sarasvati
Sarasvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423475/sarasvatiFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram story template, editable text
Visit India Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613560/visit-india-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Shiva and Parvati Seated on Nandi
Shiva and Parvati Seated on Nandi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423406/shiva-and-parvati-seated-nandiFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613467/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Musician
Musician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423437/musicianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template
Indian art & culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874281/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView license
Ganesha Seated on Stool and Rat Mount
Ganesha Seated on Stool and Rat Mount
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423428/ganesha-seated-stool-and-rat-mountFree Image from public domain license
Visit India blog banner template, editable text
Visit India blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964944/visit-india-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
illustration from a Ramayana series: Kangra
illustration from a Ramayana series: Kangra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7475089/illustration-from-ramayana-series-kangraFree Image from public domain license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569253/india-instagram-post-templateView license
illustration from a Ramayana series
illustration from a Ramayana series
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7434763/illustration-from-ramayana-seriesFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134631/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
illustration from a Ramayana series; Kishangarh
illustration from a Ramayana series; Kishangarh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7475109/illustration-from-ramayana-series-kishangarhFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text & design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121669/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Shiva sits with Parvati on top of a flayed tiger skin. Shiva wears a necklace of human heads and holds an antelope in his…
Shiva sits with Parvati on top of a flayed tiger skin. Shiva wears a necklace of human heads and holds an antelope in his…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7434739/image-tiger-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Festival with temple carts
Festival with temple carts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473776/festival-with-temple-cartsFree Image from public domain license
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView license
A Marriage Ceremony
A Marriage Ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473777/marriage-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460159/india-instagram-post-templateView license
Man Carrying Hookah
Man Carrying Hookah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7474154/man-carrying-hookahFree Image from public domain license