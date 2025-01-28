rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ganesha Seated on Stool and Rat Mount
Save
Edit Image
personartpublic domainpaintingsposterganeshaindian artrat
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Priests worshipping the Goddess Kali
Priests worshipping the Goddess Kali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473781/priests-worshipping-the-goddess-kaliFree Image from public domain license
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437231/singhs-traveling-get-know-india-poster-templateView license
Shiva and Parvati Seated on Nandi
Shiva and Parvati Seated on Nandi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423406/shiva-and-parvati-seated-nandiFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418325/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
Shiva. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Shiva. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651547/image-vintage-art-collageFree Image from public domain license
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613548/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna and Balarama underneath a Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Krishna and Balarama underneath a Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652393/image-vintage-art-treeFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418329/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
Ganga on a Crocodile
Ganga on a Crocodile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423424/ganga-crocodileFree Image from public domain license
Classic literature poster template, editable text and design
Classic literature poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543694/classic-literature-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Musician
Musician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423410/musicianFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shiva
Shiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423407/shivaFree Image from public domain license
Holi festival poster template, editable text and design
Holi festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513235/holi-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sarasvati
Sarasvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423475/sarasvatiFree Image from public domain license
Security hotline poster template, editable text and design
Security hotline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597352/security-hotline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Musician
Musician
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423437/musicianFree Image from public domain license
Holi party poster template, editable text and design
Holi party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513304/holi-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vishnu as Vamana defeating King Mahabali
Vishnu as Vamana defeating King Mahabali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423417/vishnu-vamana-defeating-king-mahabaliFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two Female Deities
Two Female Deities
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423401/two-female-deitiesFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi poster template
Happy holi poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828390/happy-holi-poster-templateView license
Three Temple Banners
Three Temple Banners
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423467/three-temple-bannersFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
Hinduism blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791660/hinduism-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Woman
Portrait of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423408/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template
Indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874407/indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Krishna Killing Bakasura
Krishna Killing Bakasura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423459/krishna-killing-bakasuraFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template
Indian art & culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874281/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView license
Annapurna Giving Alms to Shiva
Annapurna Giving Alms to Shiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423383/annapurna-giving-alms-shivaFree Image from public domain license
School registration poster template, editable text and design
School registration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660457/school-registration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Holding a Hookah
Holding a Hookah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423404/holding-hookahFree Image from public domain license
Durga puja poster template
Durga puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818054/durga-puja-poster-templateView license
Shiva and Parvati on Nandi with Kartikeya and Ganesha. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Shiva and Parvati on Nandi with Kartikeya and Ganesha. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655364/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Holi festival poster template, editable text and design
Holi festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11777517/holi-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Man Carrying Hookah
Man Carrying Hookah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7474154/man-carrying-hookahFree Image from public domain license
Police academy poster template, editable text and design
Police academy poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597340/police-academy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Festival with temple cart
Festival with temple cart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473788/festival-with-temple-cartFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692220/animal-tales-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Attendants carrying man in palanquin
Attendants carrying man in palanquin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7473763/attendants-carrying-man-palanquinFree Image from public domain license