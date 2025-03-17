Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainbotanicaldrawingpaintingsphotoCombined from Madame Merian & Plumier. Botanical name: Musa x paradisiaca.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 829 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2914 x 4220 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseArtocarpus Incisa (The True Bread-fruit/ of the Phillipines)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423420/artocarpus-incisa-the-true-bread-fruit-the-phillipinesFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Citron and Insectshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428377/the-citron-and-insectsFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlowering Amaryllis plant grown from hybrid seed produced in 1819.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428574/flowering-amaryllis-plant-grown-from-hybrid-seed-produced-1819Free Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254357/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView licensePlate 50. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655316/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licensePlate 26https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435006/plateFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licensePlate 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435011/plateFree Image from public domain licenseFlower watercolor, white desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712280/flower-watercolor-white-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCrested Tanager. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652742/image-watercolor-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licensePressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licenseTroupiale. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652734/image-watercolor-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775800/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCollared Purple Creeper, Male. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652732/image-watercolor-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseDream word element, editable floral font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945695/dream-word-element-editable-floral-font-designView licensePlate 11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429693/plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower collage elements, colorful doodle sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207990/editable-flower-collage-elements-colorful-doodle-setView licenseMetamorphosis of a Frog and Blue Flower. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653218/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower collage elements, colorful doodle sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210001/editable-flower-collage-elements-colorful-doodle-setView licenseCaricature. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656633/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254305/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseTiger-Like Stanhopea (Tiger Orchid). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652519/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG Leaf collage element, line art design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646291/png-leaf-collage-element-line-art-design-transparent-backgroundView licenseFlower Plate 11 by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652558/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Watercolor tree illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15188474/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView licensePlate of stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7486981/plate-styleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower collage elements, colorful doodle sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210030/editable-flower-collage-elements-colorful-doodle-setView licenseCaricature. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651834/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, flower photo, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView licensePlate LXXIII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652440/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower watercolor, brown desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711230/flower-watercolor-brown-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensecaricature; no. 2. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653902/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseFlower Gardener. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651196/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ginger cat, washi tape collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView licensePlate LXII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655455/image-book-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license