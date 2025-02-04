Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundflowersplanttreebirdpatternfruitartsmall red bird with hooked black beak about to perch on branch attached to small tree with white blossoms; green tinted rock with hollows in background with vivid white and burgundy flowers near bottomView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 428 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1962 x 5505 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTropical peacock pattern background, blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829030/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licensereclining bull with front leg curled under; bit between nose with rope that wraps behind headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435935/image-animal-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern background, blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830924/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licensewoman wearing beige kimono with white dragon stencil pattern; woman wears red apron-like garment; woman holds a small black…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423689/image-dragon-dog-patternFree Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern background, pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828209/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licensesuit of armor in crouching position seated on box; head lowered, arms spread with hands on thighs; blue and gold motif on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423606/image-hands-leaves-personFree Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern background, pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814883/tropical-peacock-pattern-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licensestanding woman looking toward PR; hair in an updo with decorative sticks and bells; woman wears a tan kimono with white…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423739/image-dragon-leaf-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView license3/4 view of a woman in sumptuous kimono, holding and displaying skirt in PR hand; kimono decorated with koi fish and water…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423879/image-hand-plants-personFree Image from public domain licensePeaches and flower aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951283/peaches-and-flower-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseunsigned; 3/4 portrait of woman looking off to PR; red, pink, and white hair ornaments with silver and gold detail, small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424024/image-butterflies-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern mobile wallpaper, blue aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830926/png-android-wallpaper-animal-banana-treeView licenseunsigned; 3/4 portrait of woman holding a folded stack of papers of tissues up to her mouth with PR hand; coy expression;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424039/image-papers-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseTropical peacock pattern mobile wallpaper, pink aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828951/png-android-wallpaper-animal-banana-treeView licenseWoman crouching on a platform over water; woman wears green transparent leaf-printed garment over red undergarment; fan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638460/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919107/handmade-soap-instagram-story-templateView licenseunsigned; 3/4 portrait of woman facing PL; coyly cradling partially folded white fan under chin; bright red detailing in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424078/image-person-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919098/handmade-soap-facebook-post-templateView licenseJapanese parakeets and flowers (1770) vintage painting by Sō Shiseki. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…

Green, pink, blue, and white parakeet preening itself on a flowering hydrangea branch near center; another parakeet perched…

Large black bird facing R, with beak open; perched on gnarled, snow covered branch rising vertically from bottom center;…

Red parakeet (1830s) vintage Japanese painting by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute…

Man on horse at L with falcon perched on PR wrist; horse is trudging through snow with head held down; man at R holding red…

Japanese hawker in snow (early 19th century) vintage ink and color on silk by Suzuki Shuitsu. Original public domain image…

two birds perched on a branch of a leafless tree with a few dustings of snow; withering, snow-spotted flowers at bottom;…

Vintage art with nature elements. Nature, animals, and botanical designs. iris plant with two blue blossoms, and a third blue bud growing along a swirling stream; foliage has mottled appearance;…

Steep rocky hillside with a few buildings near L edge at middle; back of man seated by stream at bottom foreground with pine…

Small crested bird perched with beak open, facing L on a crooked blossoming branch; cluster of bamboo to R of branch on…

man seated in chair at top; man seated on platform on R; another man seated on platform below on L; four seated figures at…