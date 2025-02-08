Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedragonleafpatternpersonartjapanese artblackdesignstanding woman looking toward PR; hair in an updo with decorative sticks and bells; woman wears a tan kimono with white organic leaf-like designs; obi in front with dragon design in bold colors on black; red underskirt visible above PL foot at opening of kimono; ivory roller endsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 621 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2733 x 5284 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. woman wearing beige kimono with white dragon stencil pattern; woman wears red apron-like garment; woman holds a small black…
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei
3/4 view of a woman in sumptuous kimono, holding and displaying skirt in PR hand; kimono decorated with koi fish and water…
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei
unsigned; 3/4 portrait of woman looking off to PR; red, pink, and white hair ornaments with silver and gold detail, small…
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
unsigned; 3/4 portrait of woman holding a folded stack of papers of tissues up to her mouth with PR hand; coy expression;…
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
reclining bull with front leg curled under; bit between nose with rope that wraps behind head
unsigned; 3/4 portrait of woman facing PL; coyly cradling partially folded white fan under chin; bright red detailing in…
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. suit of armor in crouching position seated on box; head lowered, arms spread with hands on thighs; blue and gold motif on…
small red bird with hooked black beak about to perch on branch attached to small tree with white blossoms; green tinted rock…
Woman crouching on a platform over water; woman wears green transparent leaf-printed garment over red undergarment; fan…
Japanese woman with dragon obi (1830s) vintage painting by Mihata Jōryū. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis… 3/4 view of woman standing on a dock facing R, gathering skirts in PR hand; resting PL hand on bundle of papers tucked into…
Vintage Japanese crane-patterned phone wallpaper, traditional frame remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei
Japanese woman under a willow (1820s-1830s) vintage painting by Utagawa Kunihide. Original public domain image from The… Standing Prostitute and Kamuro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. 3/4 profile of woman wrapped in rich, red coat with vibrant white wisteria design with gray and beige ornamentation; pastel…
Figure on tan ground in floral kimono with red undergarment showing on sleeve and around legs; under a cherry blossom tree…
young woman wearing black kimono with red under layer exposed; looking down towards PL; standing near branches of white…
High Ranking Courtesan by Mihata Jôryû
man dancing with one leg bent, holding a black platform with richly dressed samurai figurine over his head; large banner…
Japanese woman, vector element. Japanese woman paper element with white border