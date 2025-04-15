rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
five women lounging with instruments, books, fans; bald man at L with back to viewer playing stringed instrument; decorative…
Save
Edit Image
bookspersonartmanjapanese artmusicalpublic domainwomen
Editable hobby lifestyle design element set
Editable hobby lifestyle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15161664/editable-hobby-lifestyle-design-element-setView license
Traditional Japanese woodblock illustration
Traditional Japanese woodblock illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650175/sumoFree Image from public domain license
Music connects poster template, editable text and design
Music connects poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504267/music-connects-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Japanese people in music party (17th century) vintage painting by Hishikawa Moronobu. Original public domain image from The…
Japanese people in music party (17th century) vintage painting by Hishikawa Moronobu. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642670/image-art-vintage-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license
Music connects blog banner template, editable text
Music connects blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504257/music-connects-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
[Two scenes related to the Soga family]. Original from the Library of Congress.
[Two scenes related to the Soga family]. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636675/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Music connects Instagram story template, editable text
Music connects Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504287/music-connects-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Twelfth Scene from Scenes of the Pleasure Quarter at Yoshiwara in Edo
The Twelfth Scene from Scenes of the Pleasure Quarter at Yoshiwara in Edo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205508/the-twelfth-scene-from-scenes-the-pleasure-quarter-yoshiwara-edoFree Image from public domain license
Music connects poster template, editable text & design
Music connects poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10744827/music-connects-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Two lovers embracing in front of a painted screen]. Original from the Library of Congress.
[Two lovers embracing in front of a painted screen]. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636760/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
Vinyl album cover editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574762/vinyl-album-cover-editable-mockupView license
The Sixth Scene from Scenes of the Pleasure Quarter at Yoshiwara in Edo
The Sixth Scene from Scenes of the Pleasure Quarter at Yoshiwara in Edo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205491/the-sixth-scene-from-scenes-the-pleasure-quarter-yoshiwara-edoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737132/japanese-music-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Dancer
Dancer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087107/dancerFree Image from public domain license
New song Instagram post template, editable design
New song Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112125/new-song-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Monk Jakuren by Hishikawa Moronobu
The Monk Jakuren by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297887/the-monk-jakuren-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Lovesick songs poster template
Lovesick songs poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13084089/lovesick-songs-poster-templateView license
small bird with long tail standing on one leg on a rounded rock; bird is facing L; sprig of reeds in background at R
small bird with long tail standing on one leg on a rounded rock; bird is facing L; sprig of reeds in background at R
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467627/image-background-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Album cover template
Album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14331927/album-cover-templateView license
At Dinner, Requesting to be Served by his Former Wife by Hishikawa Moronobu
At Dinner, Requesting to be Served by his Former Wife by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297845/dinner-requesting-served-his-former-wife-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Join our band Instagram post template, editable design
Join our band Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112126/join-our-band-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Two cut-away interior vignettes with hill and trees between them; scene on left with man in black at left; standing lady at…
Two cut-away interior vignettes with hill and trees between them; scene on left with man in black at left; standing lady at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637010/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Music connects Instagram post template, editable design
Music connects Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9453859/music-connects-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
One Hundred Women of Japan (Wakoku hyakujo)
One Hundred Women of Japan (Wakoku hyakujo)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201590/one-hundred-women-japan-wakoku-hyakujoFree Image from public domain license
Music connects Instagram post template, editable text
Music connects Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12042331/music-connects-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Entrance to Ageya-machi, from the series Scenes in the Yoshiwara (Yoshiwara no tei)
The Entrance to Ageya-machi, from the series Scenes in the Yoshiwara (Yoshiwara no tei)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201936/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Music connects Instagram story template, editable text
Music connects Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10747071/music-connects-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
woman with whitened face and neck leaning on verandah railing overlooking swirling water; billowing, richly decorated robes…
woman with whitened face and neck leaning on verandah railing overlooking swirling water; billowing, richly decorated robes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655092/image-face-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
Young Samurai and a Manservant as Mitate of Huanshigong and Zhang Lian
Young Samurai and a Manservant as Mitate of Huanshigong and Zhang Lian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7426755/young-samurai-and-manservant-mitate-huanshigong-and-zhang-lianFree Image from public domain license
Love playlist poster template, editable text and design
Love playlist poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477260/love-playlist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prostitute, Kamuro and Wakashu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Prostitute, Kamuro and Wakashu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638398/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Music talks blog banner template, editable text
Music talks blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762344/music-talks-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Scene in the Yoshiwara
Scene in the Yoshiwara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204395/scene-the-yoshiwaraFree Image from public domain license
Editable musical people design element set
Editable musical people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366819/editable-musical-people-design-element-setView license
Street scene in the Yoshiwara
Street scene in the Yoshiwara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8204368/street-scene-the-yoshiwaraFree Image from public domain license
Join our band Instagram post template
Join our band Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13153041/join-our-band-instagram-post-templateView license
Illustrations of Beautiful Women (Bijin e-zukushi)
Illustrations of Beautiful Women (Bijin e-zukushi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201823/illustrations-beautiful-women-bijin-e-zukushiFree Image from public domain license
Music connects blog banner template, editable text
Music connects blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10741624/music-connects-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
multiple scenes: man in Chinese dress with 3 attendants sitting behind red table looks at gold paper before him, while two…
multiple scenes: man in Chinese dress with 3 attendants sitting behind red table looks at gold paper before him, while two…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435364/image-border-paper-cloudsFree Image from public domain license