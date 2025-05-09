Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpatternartpublic domainplatepaintingphotoengravingsPlate 0, Set 2View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 892 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2690 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSmall business brand identity Facebook post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23438341/image-flower-leaf-plantView licensePlate 9, Set 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424469/plate-setFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePlate 2, Set 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424445/plate-setFree Image from public domain licenseYellow hollyhocks round frame, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553803/yellow-hollyhocks-round-frame-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licensePlate 3, Set 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424474/plate-setFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684041/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView licensePlate 12, Set 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424461/plate-12-setFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684038/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licensePlate 11, Set 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424471/plate-11-setFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684039/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView licensePlate 11, Set 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424449/plate-11-setFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683568/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView licensePlate 2, Set 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424435/plate-setFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hollyhocks oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683566/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licensePlate 8, Set 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424475/plate-setFree Image from public domain licenseStorybook of green Facebook post template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23123574/image-plant-fruit-artView licensePlate 7, Set 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424472/plate-setFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licensePlate 12, Set 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424448/plate-12-setFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable dining room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910188/picture-frame-mockup-editable-dining-room-wallView licensePlate 8, Set 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424446/plate-setFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage black bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495878/editable-vintage-black-bread-backgroundView licensePlate 11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429693/plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634181/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licensePlate LXII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655455/image-book-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634183/watercolor-purple-phlox-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePlate LXXXVII; 2 prints on 1 side; 1 on the other; 3 in all. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656463/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634186/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseFlower Plate 11 by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652558/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547593/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseDouble-sided sheet with 8 illustrations. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655528/image-plant-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable round plate mockup, pink flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView licenseFlower Gardener. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651196/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547542/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licensePlate LXXIII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652440/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634184/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseDouble-sided. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654842/image-paper-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683994/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseHummatu from Hortus Indicus Malabaricus (Vol. 2). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652204/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license