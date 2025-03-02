Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdpatternartpublic domainphotoembroideryengravingsTulips and Iris, from Livre de FleursView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 913 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4271 x 3249 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature-inspired embroidery animal designs, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496136/nature-inspired-embroidery-animal-designs-editable-element-setView licenseIris Bulbosa Florehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424437/iris-bulbosa-floreFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13729189/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView licenseVendeur de balets Turchttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465162/vendeur-balets-turcFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13725875/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView licenseKuslir Aga ou Chef des Eunuques noirshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465177/kuslir-aga-chef-des-eunuques-noirsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn felt Halloween set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080251/autumn-felt-halloween-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCrieur de Potage Turchttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465179/crieur-potage-turcFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIris Xiphium, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653907/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable embroidery nature sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997648/editable-embroidery-nature-setView licenseHortensia, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. View…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16092556/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418631/embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseHortensia, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656077/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260721/png-aesthetic-autumn-backgroundView licenseCaricature. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651471/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView licenseRosier de Provinsi a fleurs roses et simples, from La Couronne Des Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656317/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt crafts workshop Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408576/art-crafts-workshop-facebook-post-templateView licenseJanissaire Porte Enseignehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465183/janissaire-porte-enseigneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage bird illustrations on branches, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418015/vintage-bird-illustrations-branches-editable-design-element-setView licenseWoman in an elaborate blue, pink, and white hat and a frilly blue and pink gown decorated with blue and green ribbons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651705/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418886/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseRosier a cent feuilles, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654743/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal character embroidery set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131182/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView licenseTitle Page. Dedicated to LeBrun, from Livres De Toutes Sortes De Fleurs d'aspres Naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424313/image-art-collage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal character embroidery set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131409/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView licensePapaver, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653836/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseColorful birds on branches, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418158/colorful-birds-branches-editable-design-element-setView licenseRosier a cent feuilles, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16310277/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable embroidery nature design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506729/editable-embroidery-nature-design-element-setView licenseLychnide a grandes fleurs, from Choix des plus belle fleurs et des plus beaux fruits. Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654845/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEgg hunt Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408210/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView licenseAnemone simple, from Choix des plus belle fleurs et des plus beaux fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656070/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink circle frame background, Japanese crane illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713520/pink-circle-frame-background-japanese-crane-illustrationView licenseBlue Vase of Flowers. Hyacinth, narcissus, peonies, and anemonies, from Livres de Plusieurs Vase de Fleurs faicts d'Apres le…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424330/image-pattern-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418826/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseRosier de France a fleurs panachees, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653839/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable embroidery nature design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505854/editable-embroidery-nature-design-element-setView licenseWoman seen from behind in a white gown with pink overgown and a brown cape and large mostly white hathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424334/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license