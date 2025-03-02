rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tulips and Iris, from Livre de Fleurs
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpatternartpublic domainphotoembroideryengravings
Nature-inspired embroidery animal designs, editable element set
Nature-inspired embroidery animal designs, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496136/nature-inspired-embroidery-animal-designs-editable-element-setView license
Iris Bulbosa Flore
Iris Bulbosa Flore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424437/iris-bulbosa-floreFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13729189/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Vendeur de balets Turc
Vendeur de balets Turc
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465162/vendeur-balets-turcFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13725875/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Kuslir Aga ou Chef des Eunuques noirs
Kuslir Aga ou Chef des Eunuques noirs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465177/kuslir-aga-chef-des-eunuques-noirsFree Image from public domain license
Autumn felt Halloween set, editable design element
Autumn felt Halloween set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080251/autumn-felt-halloween-set-editable-design-elementView license
Crieur de Potage Turc
Crieur de Potage Turc
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465179/crieur-potage-turcFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Iris Xiphium, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Iris Xiphium, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653907/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable embroidery nature set
Editable embroidery nature set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997648/editable-embroidery-nature-setView license
Hortensia, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. View…
Hortensia, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. View…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16092556/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery, editable design element set
Embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418631/embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Hortensia, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Hortensia, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656077/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable design
Aesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260721/png-aesthetic-autumn-backgroundView license
Caricature. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Caricature. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651471/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Rosier de Provinsi a fleurs roses et simples, from La Couronne Des Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosier de Provinsi a fleurs roses et simples, from La Couronne Des Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656317/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408576/art-crafts-workshop-facebook-post-templateView license
Janissaire Porte Enseigne
Janissaire Porte Enseigne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465183/janissaire-porte-enseigneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bird illustrations on branches, editable design element set
Vintage bird illustrations on branches, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418015/vintage-bird-illustrations-branches-editable-design-element-setView license
Woman in an elaborate blue, pink, and white hat and a frilly blue and pink gown decorated with blue and green ribbons…
Woman in an elaborate blue, pink, and white hat and a frilly blue and pink gown decorated with blue and green ribbons…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651705/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418886/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Rosier a cent feuilles, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Rosier a cent feuilles, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654743/image-rose-plant-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131182/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView license
Title Page. Dedicated to LeBrun, from Livres De Toutes Sortes De Fleurs d'aspres Nature
Title Page. Dedicated to LeBrun, from Livres De Toutes Sortes De Fleurs d'aspres Nature
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424313/image-art-collage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131409/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView license
Papaver, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Papaver, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653836/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Colorful birds on branches, editable design element set
Colorful birds on branches, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418158/colorful-birds-branches-editable-design-element-setView license
Rosier a cent feuilles, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Rosier a cent feuilles, from Choix Des Plus Belle Fleurs et des Plus Beaux Fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16310277/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Editable embroidery nature design element set
Editable embroidery nature design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506729/editable-embroidery-nature-design-element-setView license
Lychnide a grandes fleurs, from Choix des plus belle fleurs et des plus beaux fruits. Original from the Minneapolis…
Lychnide a grandes fleurs, from Choix des plus belle fleurs et des plus beaux fruits. Original from the Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654845/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Facebook post template
Egg hunt Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408210/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView license
Anemone simple, from Choix des plus belle fleurs et des plus beaux fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Anemone simple, from Choix des plus belle fleurs et des plus beaux fruits. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656070/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink circle frame background, Japanese crane illustration
Pink circle frame background, Japanese crane illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713520/pink-circle-frame-background-japanese-crane-illustrationView license
Blue Vase of Flowers. Hyacinth, narcissus, peonies, and anemonies, from Livres de Plusieurs Vase de Fleurs faicts d'Apres le…
Blue Vase of Flowers. Hyacinth, narcissus, peonies, and anemonies, from Livres de Plusieurs Vase de Fleurs faicts d'Apres le…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424330/image-pattern-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418826/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Rosier de France a fleurs panachees, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rosier de France a fleurs panachees, from Les Roses. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653839/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable embroidery nature design element set
Editable embroidery nature design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505854/editable-embroidery-nature-design-element-setView license
Woman seen from behind in a white gown with pink overgown and a brown cape and large mostly white hat
Woman seen from behind in a white gown with pink overgown and a brown cape and large mostly white hat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424334/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license