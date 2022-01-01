https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427855Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextDASH, business logo template, editable design psdMorePremiumID : 7427855View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpi | 91.93 MBSocial Media PSD 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpi | 91.93 MBFacebook Post PSD 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpi | 91.93 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Aclonica by AstigmaticDownload Aclonica fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllDASH, business logo template, editable design psdMore