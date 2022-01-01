https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7427887Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCreative, professional business logo template set psdMorePremiumID : 7427887View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 92.83 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontAclonica by AstigmaticDownload Aclonica fontDela Gothic One by artakanaDownload Dela Gothic One fontChicle by SudtiposDownload Chicle fontMolle by Elena AlbertoniDownload Molle fontMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllCreative, professional business logo template set psdMore