https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428919Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSustainable business PowerPoint editable template, recycle campaign psdMorePremiumID : 7428919View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 69.35 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 69.35 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 69.35 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontInter by Rasmus AnderssonDownload Inter fontDownload AllSustainable business PowerPoint editable template, recycle campaign psdMore