https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7430326Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBeauty branding Instagram post template, Memphis design set vectorMorePremiumID : 7430326View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 258.19 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontArchivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo fontDownload AllBeauty branding Instagram post template, Memphis design set vectorMore