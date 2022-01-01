https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7433812Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFashion, sale Instagram story template, pink retro t-shirt photo psdMorePremiumID : 7433812View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.35 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.35 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.35 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Candal by Vernon AdamsDownload Candal fontMuseoModerno by Omnibus-TypeDownload MuseoModerno fontOutfit by On Brand Investments Pty LtdDownload Outfit fontDownload AllFashion, sale Instagram story template, pink retro t-shirt photo psdMore