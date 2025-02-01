Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefaceartbuildingpublic domainclothingmoutharchitecturesquareBuddha; traces of gilt on patina; face is square, mouth is wide, nose is flat and hair curls are large - all indicative of the classic style evolved bt the early Dvaravati sculptorsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7025 x 8781 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseBust of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690676/bust-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseStanding Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823190/standing-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseCat singing, hobby entertainment editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708720/cat-singing-hobby-entertainment-editable-remixView licenseBuddha Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8344322/buddha-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671277/back-school-education-editable-remixView licenseBuddha seated with legs crossed at the ankles. He wears a monk's diaphanous garment which covers only his right side. He is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656020/photo-image-face-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseFeminist with a megaphone at a protest, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887845/feminist-with-megaphone-protest-editable-designView licenseBracket with Buddha and a Pair of Acolyteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9685665/bracket-with-buddha-and-pair-acolytesFree Image from public domain licensePlay time, baby remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12434441/play-time-baby-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8347942/standing-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tank top mockup, women's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376449/editable-tank-top-mockup-womens-fashion-designView licensePlaque with Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695632/plaque-with-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size overalls mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12368680/editable-plus-size-overalls-mockup-fashion-designView licenseStanding Buddha (8th century (Dvaravati)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152820/standing-buddha-8th-century-dvaravati-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseLearning through play Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467830/learning-through-play-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Male Figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8344226/head-male-figureFree Image from public domain licenseLearning through play editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612380/learning-through-play-editable-poster-templateView licenseHead of a Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8341338/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseBeige sun frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10290045/beige-sun-frame-background-editable-designView licenseBuddha with Hands in Gesture of Teaching, Vitarka Mudrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9679118/buddha-with-hands-gesture-teaching-vitarka-mudraFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208739/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseHead of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706542/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseFast delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493956/fast-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHead of Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8334793/head-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseDelivery service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499112/delivery-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHead of the Buddha (8th century (Dvaravati)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152811/head-the-buddha-8th-century-dvaravati-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseDelivery service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499115/delivery-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8341349/standing-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseDelivery service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499110/delivery-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692413/buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseFast delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12123262/fast-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha and Attendants Standing on Pasupatihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8347977/buddha-and-attendants-standing-pasupatiFree Image from public domain licenseFast delivery Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493983/fast-delivery-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314104/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic livestock Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12583725/organic-livestock-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSeated Protective Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8348677/seated-protective-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseEgypt Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377811/egypt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8344196/buddha-preachingFree Image from public domain license