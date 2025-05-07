rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
two bulls, one black, one reddish brown
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolorjapanese artblackpublic domaindrawingsbulls
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView license
Sitting Tiger (1777) by Maruyama Ōkyo. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Sitting Tiger (1777) by Maruyama Ōkyo. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660517/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated tiger viewed from PR side; tail wrapped around right side of body; head turned to tiger's back, towards left; beige…
Seated tiger viewed from PR side; tail wrapped around right side of body; head turned to tiger's back, towards left; beige…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638461/image-art-vintage-borderFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
(Leaping carp). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
(Leaping carp). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637788/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
black ink and red chop marks on white; bull seen from behind at bottom, in black outline with round white center and gray…
black ink and red chop marks on white; bull seen from behind at bottom, in black outline with round white center and gray…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656220/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829812/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
reclining bull with front leg curled under; bit between nose with rope that wraps behind head
reclining bull with front leg curled under; bit between nose with rope that wraps behind head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435935/image-animal-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
delicate gray spider web in upper quadrant with fat gray spider at bottom suspended from thin web
delicate gray spider web in upper quadrant with fat gray spider at bottom suspended from thin web
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477986/image-art-japanese-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899939/brown-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Tiger swimming with two cubs, one on back and one in water in front; reeds at left; blue and beige borders, blue is brocade.…
Tiger swimming with two cubs, one on back and one in water in front; reeds at left; blue and beige borders, blue is brocade.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638527/image-art-vintage-bordersFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860519/blue-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Two panel screen: two puppies on R panel: brown puppy is scratching its face, and white puppy is looking on with mouth…
Two panel screen: two puppies on R panel: brown puppy is scratching its face, and white puppy is looking on with mouth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637151/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView license
Two Monkeys in a Pine Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Two Monkeys in a Pine Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638616/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
three characters written horizontally across white sheet; reddish-orange rectangular intaglio stamp URC; four vertical…
three characters written horizontally across white sheet; reddish-orange rectangular intaglio stamp URC; four vertical…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7481000/image-art-japanese-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860517/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
ten total lines; nine closely spaced lines; first line is broken into two parts and written in much larger characters;…
ten total lines; nine closely spaced lines; first line is broken into two parts and written in much larger characters;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656725/image-vintage-art-borderFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView license
two panel screen; black bull with head turned to PL; blue rope around bull's neck and horns and through nose, trailing…
two panel screen; black bull with head turned to PL; blue rope around bull's neck and horns and through nose, trailing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7434565/image-animal-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899972/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Bulls (1810) vintage Japanese painting by Maruyama Oju. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Bulls (1810) vintage Japanese painting by Maruyama Oju. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660645/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese monkeys (19th century) vintage painting by Mori Sosen. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute…
Japanese monkeys (19th century) vintage painting by Mori Sosen. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661011/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Blue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9881699/blue-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
letter written on long rectangular sheet; first third (from R) written in very compacted scribbled cursive; latter part of…
letter written on long rectangular sheet; first third (from R) written in very compacted scribbled cursive; latter part of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7480914/image-art-japanese-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902545/brown-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
two lines of calligraphy; brown mount
two lines of calligraphy; brown mount
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7480879/two-lines-calligraphy-brown-mountFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902558/brown-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView license
Two white cranes with black tail feathers, grey necks and red "caps" standing at the edge of a small stream; pine tree at L.…
Two white cranes with black tail feathers, grey necks and red "caps" standing at the edge of a small stream; pine tree at L.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636921/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tiger
Tiger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8086217/tigerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Calabash Flowers and Beetle
Calabash Flowers and Beetle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085310/calabash-flowers-and-beetleFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902552/brown-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView license
two and one half lines of soft, looping calligraphy; oval relief seal URC; large square relief seal LL; smaller square…
two and one half lines of soft, looping calligraphy; oval relief seal URC; large square relief seal LL; smaller square…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7480130/image-art-japanese-mountainsFree Image from public domain license