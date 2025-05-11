rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plate 4
Save
Edit Image
flowerplantpatternartpublic domainplatephotoengravings
Small business brand identity Facebook post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable…
Small business brand identity Facebook post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23438341/image-flower-leaf-plantView license
Plate 50. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 50. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655316/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain license
Bloom fest, Instagram post template, editable design
Bloom fest, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Plate 26
Plate 26
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435006/plateFree Image from public domain license
Bloom fest poster template, editable design
Bloom fest poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723759/bloom-fest-poster-template-editable-designView license
Flowering Amaryllis plant grown from hybrid seed produced in 1819.
Flowering Amaryllis plant grown from hybrid seed produced in 1819.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428574/flowering-amaryllis-plant-grown-from-hybrid-seed-produced-1819Free Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Plate LXXIII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate LXXIII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652440/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Floral stylist and design studio Facebook post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
Floral stylist and design studio Facebook post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21563340/image-potted-plant-flowersView license
Leopard Spermophile, Male and Female. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Leopard Spermophile, Male and Female. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652592/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
No. 5. plate XXIV. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
No. 5. plate XXIV. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652594/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
Editable round plate mockup, pink flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView license
Plate 15, one of 18 hand-colored engravings of flowering plants by Sowerby. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate 15, one of 18 hand-colored engravings of flowering plants by Sowerby. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652203/image-plant-leaf-vintageFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView license
Pergularia odoratissima (1793) painting in high resolution by James Sowerby. Original from Original from the Minneapolis…
Pergularia odoratissima (1793) painting in high resolution by James Sowerby. Original from Original from the Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651011/image-plant-leaf-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Caricature. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Caricature. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651834/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pink rose pattern background, Valentine's flower illustration, editable design
Pink rose pattern background, Valentine's flower illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212465/pink-rose-pattern-background-valentines-flower-illustration-editable-designView license
Flower Gardener. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Flower Gardener. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651196/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684038/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Plate XXI. no. 5; grey fox, 5/7 natural size. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plate XXI. no. 5; grey fox, 5/7 natural size. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652694/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684039/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView license
No. 33. plate 164. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
No. 33. plate 164. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652587/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684041/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView license
Plate 11
Plate 11
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429693/plateFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683568/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView license
Flower Plate 11 by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Flower Plate 11 by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652558/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683566/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Flower Gardener. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Flower Gardener. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651198/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Yellow hollyhocks round frame, editable watercolor flower design
Yellow hollyhocks round frame, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553803/yellow-hollyhocks-round-frame-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
frontispiece. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
frontispiece. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651412/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Chinese wedding editable poster template, original art illustration from Owen Jones
Chinese wedding editable poster template, original art illustration from Owen Jones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995711/image-flower-leaf-plantView license
Satire of early 19th-century French society gathering for tea. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Satire of early 19th-century French society gathering for tea. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651672/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Plate 61 from Mark Catesby's Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands, London, 1731-43 (3rd ed., 1771)..…
Plate 61 from Mark Catesby's Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands, London, 1731-43 (3rd ed., 1771)..…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653991/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template
Vintage furniture collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778949/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-templateView license
Tiger-Like Stanhopea (Tiger Orchid). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Tiger-Like Stanhopea (Tiger Orchid). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652519/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Flower patterned plate mockup, editable design
Flower patterned plate mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152660/flower-patterned-plate-mockup-editable-designView license
Double-sided sheet with 8 illustrations. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Double-sided sheet with 8 illustrations. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655528/image-plant-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license