Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageflowerplantpatternartpublic domainplatephotoengravingsPlate 4View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 859 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4811 x 3444 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSmall business brand identity Facebook post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23438341/image-flower-leaf-plantView licensePlate 50. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655316/image-plant-flower-leafFree Image from public domain licenseBloom fest, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePlate 26https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435006/plateFree Image from public domain licenseBloom fest poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723759/bloom-fest-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFlowering Amaryllis plant grown from hybrid seed produced in 1819.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428574/flowering-amaryllis-plant-grown-from-hybrid-seed-produced-1819Free Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensePlate LXXIII. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652440/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stylist and design studio Facebook post template, editable design with vintage photography from Karl Blossfeldthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21563340/image-potted-plant-flowersView licenseLeopard Spermophile, Male and Female. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652592/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseNo. 5. plate XXIV. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652594/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable round plate mockup, pink flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10541146/editable-round-plate-mockup-pink-flower-designView licensePlate 15, one of 18 hand-colored engravings of flowering plants by Sowerby. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652203/image-plant-leaf-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView licensePergularia odoratissima (1793) painting in high resolution by James Sowerby. Original from Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651011/image-plant-leaf-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCaricature. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651834/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePink rose pattern background, Valentine's flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212465/pink-rose-pattern-background-valentines-flower-illustration-editable-designView licenseFlower Gardener. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651196/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684038/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licensePlate XXI. no. 5; grey fox, 5/7 natural size. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652694/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684039/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView licenseNo. 33. plate 164. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652587/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684041/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView licensePlate 11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429693/plateFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor yellow hollyhocks designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683568/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-designView licenseFlower Plate 11 by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652558/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hollyhocks oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683566/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseFlower Gardener. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651198/image-flower-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseYellow hollyhocks round frame, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553803/yellow-hollyhocks-round-frame-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licensefrontispiece. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651412/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese wedding editable poster template, original art illustration from Owen Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995711/image-flower-leaf-plantView licenseSatire of early 19th-century French society gathering for tea. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651672/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licensePlate 61 from Mark Catesby's Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands, London, 1731-43 (3rd ed., 1771)..…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653991/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778949/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-templateView licenseTiger-Like Stanhopea (Tiger Orchid). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652519/image-plant-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower patterned plate mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152660/flower-patterned-plate-mockup-editable-designView licenseDouble-sided sheet with 8 illustrations. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655528/image-plant-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license