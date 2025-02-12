rawpixel
Buddhist priest robe, kesi, Kangxi blue. An exceptionally fine example of kesi weaving with five-clawed dragons in gold and…
Buddhist priest robe of embroidered yellow satin with one end gored. Int he many small squares symbolical of Buddha's…
Imperial 12-symbol robe of Kangxi blue kesiwith nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping the Heavenly Jewel.…
Chair cover of brick-red k'ossu that has faded in exposed areas. In the top section, in a loose cloud field, a white crane.…
Taoist priest robe of embroidered black satin. All-over tendril background of couched gold threads. Conventional Taoist…
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
Actor's short coat of embroidered gold-colored satin. Five four-clawed dragons in couched gold thread. In the field are…
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
Buddhist priest robe of fine quality kesi woven in squares and strips of different color to represent the rags of Buddha in…
Taoist priest robe of embroidered rust-rose satin. Back and shoulders embroidered with all-over tenders embroidered with all…
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Empress' long sleeveless coat of yellow satin brocaded in shades of blue, green, aubergine, red, pink, and gold. On each…
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Chair cover of red kesi. In the upper section wide, loose, joining clouds; peaches with the longevity character in gold;…
Chinese new year illustration
Hanging of light olive-green satin brocade. Five five-clawed dragons in gold one large seated one at upper center; the…
Chinese new year remixed by rawpixel
Collar of dark blue brocaded silk with two five-clawed dragons in gold. Surrounding clouds in shades of blue and green. The…
Chinese dragon year illustration
Taoist priest robe of embroidered grass-green satin. On back and shoulders an all-over tendril ground of cuched gold…
Dragon Boat Festival Instagram story template
Short concubine coat of ivory satin brocaded in rose, yellow, green, shades of blue and gold. In front, on each side of…
Chinese new year red background
Theatrical robe for a warrior, the heavy gold thread panels, body section, and epaulets representing the chain armor of a…
Chinese dragon year blue background
Buddhist priest robe of many squares of brocade ingold and colors green, mulberry, blue, orange, yellow, red, deep blue, and…
Dragons fight fantasy remix, editable design
Short concubine(or riding?) coat of brick red satin brocaded in shades of green, yellow, blue, rose and gold. In front, on…
Japanese Koi fish background, traditional remix
Concubine robe similar to 42.8.1, but of blue satin brocaded in blue, green, yellow, shades of rose and gold. Border design…
Chinese golden dragon statue set, editable design element
Lama robe of embroidered apple green satin used in temple dances? theater? This robe is very similar in design and technique…
Festive Chinese dragon background, New Year celebration, editable design
Throne seat cover of imperial yellow k'ossu. In a round, central medallion, a five-clawed dragon in gold is seated above the…
Festive Chinese dragon background, New Year celebration, editable design
Taoist priest robe of embroidered tea-leaf green satin. On the back conventional Taoist motives, large medallions with…
