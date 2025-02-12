Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedragonsflowerartgoldpublic domainpinkclothingblueBuddhist priest robe, kesi, Kangxi blue. An exceptionally fine example of kesi weaving with five-clawed dragons in gold and individual flower motifs in shades of red and pink. Patched character of robe achieved with narrow bindings of yellow satin.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 575 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2560 x 1227 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSale shopping promotion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView licenseBuddhist priest robe of embroidered yellow satin with one end gored. Int he many small squares symbolical of Buddha's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653009/photo-image-clouds-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese dragon year blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059468/chinese-dragon-year-blue-backgroundView licenseImperial 12-symbol robe of Kangxi blue kesiwith nine 5-clawed dragons in gold, those in profile grasping the Heavenly Jewel.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463018/image-dragons-border-fireFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814159/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-story-templateView licenseChair cover of brick-red k'ossu that has faded in exposed areas. In the top section, in a loose cloud field, a white crane.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436239/image-dragons-border-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814155/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseTaoist priest robe of embroidered black satin. All-over tendril background of couched gold threads. Conventional Taoist…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462913/image-background-dragon-bordersFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002982/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor's short coat of embroidered gold-colored satin. Five four-clawed dragons in couched gold thread. In the field are…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463014/image-dragon-border-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003112/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddhist priest robe of fine quality kesi woven in squares and strips of different color to represent the rags of Buddha in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653631/photo-image-cloud-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814157/sale-shopping-promotion-blog-banner-templateView licenseTaoist priest robe of embroidered rust-rose satin. Back and shoulders embroidered with all-over tenders embroidered with all…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654932/photo-image-rose-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062073/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmpress' long sleeveless coat of yellow satin brocaded in shades of blue, green, aubergine, red, pink, and gold. On each…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463142/image-dragons-border-roseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062094/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair cover of red kesi. In the upper section wide, loose, joining clouds; peaches with the longevity character in gold;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637664/image-clouds-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055138/chinese-new-year-illustrationView licenseHanging of light olive-green satin brocade. Five five-clawed dragons in gold one large seated one at upper center; the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655138/photo-image-clouds-light-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003235/chinese-new-year-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCollar of dark blue brocaded silk with two five-clawed dragons in gold. Surrounding clouds in shades of blue and green. The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463028/image-dragons-border-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese dragon year illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059474/chinese-dragon-year-illustrationView licenseTaoist priest robe of embroidered grass-green satin. On back and shoulders an all-over tendril ground of cuched gold…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654444/photo-image-cloud-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseDragon Boat Festival Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508396/dragon-boat-festival-instagram-story-templateView licenseShort concubine coat of ivory satin brocaded in rose, yellow, green, shades of blue and gold. In front, on each side of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463048/image-background-dragons-bordersFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year red backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059093/chinese-new-year-red-backgroundView licenseTheatrical robe for a warrior, the heavy gold thread panels, body section, and epaulets representing the chain armor of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463045/photo-image-dragons-border-tigerFree Image from public domain licenseChinese dragon year blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055299/chinese-dragon-year-blue-backgroundView licenseBuddhist priest robe of many squares of brocade ingold and colors green, mulberry, blue, orange, yellow, red, deep blue, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463030/image-border-public-domain-orangeFree Image from public domain licenseDragons fight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664944/dragons-fight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseShort concubine(or riding?) coat of brick red satin brocaded in shades of green, yellow, blue, rose and gold. In front, on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656095/photo-image-rose-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Koi fish background, traditional remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534393/japanese-koi-fish-background-traditional-remixView licenseConcubine robe similar to 42.8.1, but of blue satin brocaded in blue, green, yellow, shades of rose and gold. Border design…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654936/photo-image-rose-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese golden dragon statue set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15138312/chinese-golden-dragon-statue-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLama robe of embroidered apple green satin used in temple dances? theater? This robe is very similar in design and technique…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463025/image-cross-apple-designFree Image from public domain licenseFestive Chinese dragon background, New Year celebration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685382/festive-chinese-dragon-background-new-year-celebration-editable-designView licenseThrone seat cover of imperial yellow k'ossu. In a round, central medallion, a five-clawed dragon in gold is seated above the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7463107/image-dragons-border-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseFestive Chinese dragon background, New Year celebration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685394/festive-chinese-dragon-background-new-year-celebration-editable-designView licenseTaoist priest robe of embroidered tea-leaf green satin. On the back conventional Taoist motives, large medallions with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462090/image-dragons-borders-butterfliesFree Image from public domain license