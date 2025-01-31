Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalleafplantframebirdartblackdarkimage of a brown and black bird sitting on a branch looking at a caterpillar; dark brown and gold frame with glassView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 856 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9194 x 6556 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862247/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView licenseimage of a tan, black and grey bird perched on a branch that has round leaves with two yellow moths and a green caterpillar;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435860/image-animal-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862243/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView licenseimage of a green, blue and brown bird on a branch preening its wing; gold frame with glass. Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654660/image-frame-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licenseCute giraffe background, green forest illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699115/cute-giraffe-background-green-forest-illustrationView licenseimage of a yellow and black bird with red eyes perched on a branch attached to a stump with a bug on it; wood frame with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435864/image-animal-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHexagonal gold frame, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9745202/hexagonal-gold-frame-editable-leaf-designView licenseimage of a black bird with white belly on a branch with two round fruits and a yellow moth; gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435845/image-animal-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJungle peacock bird background, vintage palm trees, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817548/jungle-peacock-bird-background-vintage-palm-trees-editable-designView licenseimage of a tan, black and grey bird with beak open and feathers ruffled, perched on a branch; wood frame with a gold face.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650156/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJungle peacock bird background, vintage palm trees, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826930/jungle-peacock-bird-background-vintage-palm-trees-editable-designView licenseimage of a branch with foliage; wood frame with a gold facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435865/image-branch-with-foliage-wood-frame-with-gold-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEuropean honey buzzard bird, exotic botanical remix sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833229/european-honey-buzzard-bird-exotic-botanical-remix-sticker-editable-designView licenseimage of a brown bird perched on a branch that has long oval leaves; thin gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435852/image-animal-leaves-frameFree Image from public domain licenseEuropean honey buzzard bird, exotic botanical remix sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832831/european-honey-buzzard-bird-exotic-botanical-remix-sticker-editable-designView licenseimage of a black and white bird perched on a branch with orange fruit and two insects; brown frame with gold accenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435869/image-animal-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain licenseColorful birds illustration, vintage desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177687/colorful-birds-illustration-vintage-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHanging Parrots on Branches, Folio from the Impey Album by Shaikh Zayn al Dinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932760/image-rose-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain licensePeacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834758/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseAn Orange-Headed Ground Thrush and a Death's-Head Moth on a Purple Ebony Orchid Branch by Shaikh Zain al–Dinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087598/image-mughal-indian-artFree Image from public domain licensePeacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834865/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licenserecto: rectangular image with text at top and bottom; battle scene with figures on horses and elephants, with swords and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656272/image-arrows-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licensePeacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834863/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView licensefine details, polished surface and decorative floral borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462475/fine-details-polished-surface-and-decorative-floral-borderFree Image from public domain licensePeacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834757/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseVasudeva carries the Infant Krishna across the Yamuna Riverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423414/vasudeva-carries-the-infant-krishna-across-the-yamuna-riverFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical bird patterned backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568313/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView licenseillustration from a Ramayana series;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462658/illustration-from-ramayana-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned phone wallpaper, traditional frame remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862236/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licensehorse, facing left on a buff ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653487/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626435/exotic-jungle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseA Black Partridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423384/black-partridgeFree Image from public domain licenseTropical border with a vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10319211/tropical-border-with-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseillustration from a 'Ramayana' serieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462167/illustration-from-ramayana-seriesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217497/editable-picture-frame-interior-mockup-designView licenseIllustration from the Bhagavata Purana; a compartmentalized painting illustrating various scenes with Krishnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462972/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626549/exotic-jungle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseimage of a brown and tan pelican; frame is black with gold insethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462842/image-brown-and-tan-pelican-frame-black-with-gold-insetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage peacock in forest illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327793/vintage-peacock-forest-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseAn Illustration to the Rasikapriya of Keshav Das. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654955/image-paper-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license