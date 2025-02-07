rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
image of a tan, black and grey bird perched on a branch that has round leaves with two yellow moths and a green caterpillar;…
Save
Edit Image
animalleafplantframewoodbirdartblack
Editable picture frame interior mockup design
Editable picture frame interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217497/editable-picture-frame-interior-mockup-designView license
image of a brown and black bird sitting on a branch looking at a caterpillar; dark brown and gold frame with glass
image of a brown and black bird sitting on a branch looking at a caterpillar; dark brown and gold frame with glass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435844/image-animal-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain license
Colorful birds illustration, vintage desktop wallpaper, editable design
Colorful birds illustration, vintage desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177687/colorful-birds-illustration-vintage-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
image of a tan, black and grey bird with beak open and feathers ruffled, perched on a branch; wood frame with a gold face.…
image of a tan, black and grey bird with beak open and feathers ruffled, perched on a branch; wood frame with a gold face.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650156/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568313/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView license
image of a black bird with white belly on a branch with two round fruits and a yellow moth; gold frame
image of a black bird with white belly on a branch with two round fruits and a yellow moth; gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435845/image-animal-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain license
Peacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable design
Peacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834758/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
image of a yellow and black bird with red eyes perched on a branch attached to a stump with a bug on it; wood frame with…
image of a yellow and black bird with red eyes perched on a branch attached to a stump with a bug on it; wood frame with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435864/image-animal-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Peacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable design
Peacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834863/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView license
image of a brown bird perched on a branch that has long oval leaves; thin gold frame
image of a brown bird perched on a branch that has long oval leaves; thin gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435852/image-animal-leaves-frameFree Image from public domain license
Peacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable design
Peacock jungle pattern frame background blue aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834865/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-blue-aesthetic-editable-designView license
image of a green, blue and brown bird on a branch preening its wing; gold frame with glass. Original from the Minneapolis…
image of a green, blue and brown bird on a branch preening its wing; gold frame with glass. Original from the Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654660/image-frame-plant-leafFree Image from public domain license
Peacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable design
Peacock jungle pattern frame background pink aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834757/peacock-jungle-pattern-frame-background-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView license
image of a black and white bird perched on a branch with orange fruit and two insects; brown frame with gold accent
image of a black and white bird perched on a branch with orange fruit and two insects; brown frame with gold accent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435869/image-animal-leaf-plantFree Image from public domain license
Music festival Instagram post template, editable design
Music festival Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14672792/music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
image of a branch with foliage; wood frame with a gold face
image of a branch with foliage; wood frame with a gold face
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435865/image-branch-with-foliage-wood-frame-with-gold-faceFree Image from public domain license
Exotic jungle frame background, editable design
Exotic jungle frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626435/exotic-jungle-frame-background-editable-designView license
An Orange-Headed Ground Thrush and a Death's-Head Moth on a Purple Ebony Orchid Branch by Shaikh Zain al–Din
An Orange-Headed Ground Thrush and a Death's-Head Moth on a Purple Ebony Orchid Branch by Shaikh Zain al–Din
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087598/image-mughal-indian-artFree Image from public domain license
Exotic jungle frame background, editable design
Exotic jungle frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626549/exotic-jungle-frame-background-editable-designView license
Hanging Parrots on Branches, Folio from the Impey Album by Shaikh Zayn al Din
Hanging Parrots on Branches, Folio from the Impey Album by Shaikh Zayn al Din
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932760/image-rose-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Editable woodland design element set
Editable woodland design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368391/editable-woodland-design-element-setView license
recto: rectangular image with text at top and bottom; battle scene with figures on horses and elephants, with swords and…
recto: rectangular image with text at top and bottom; battle scene with figures on horses and elephants, with swords and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656272/image-arrows-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Tropical border with a vintage illustration, editable design
Tropical border with a vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10319211/tropical-border-with-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
A pair of Brahminy ducks
A pair of Brahminy ducks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721193/pair-brahminy-ducksFree Image from public domain license
Vintage peacock in forest illustration editable design, community remix
Vintage peacock in forest illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327793/vintage-peacock-forest-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Court lady singing and playing the vina by Muhammad Rizavi Hindi
Court lady singing and playing the vina by Muhammad Rizavi Hindi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721342/court-lady-singing-and-playing-the-vina-muhammad-rizavi-hindiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862247/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView license
A charioteer riding through a rocky landscape with an entourage of footmen and musicians, page from a Razm-nama (Book of…
A charioteer riding through a rocky landscape with an entourage of footmen and musicians, page from a Razm-nama (Book of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721204/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
Japanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862243/png-aesthetic-animal-framesView license
Hunting with Falcons in a Landscape (recto) by Abd al Samad
Hunting with Falcons in a Landscape (recto) by Abd al Samad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721122/hunting-with-falcons-landscape-recto-abd-samadFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly botanical seamless pattern background, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…
Butterfly botanical seamless pattern background, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881127/png-animal-background-blackView license
Royal Couple Distributing Meals
Royal Couple Distributing Meals
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718926/royal-couple-distributing-mealsFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704212/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Prince with a Hawk
Portrait of a Prince with a Hawk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718922/portrait-prince-with-hawkFree Image from public domain license
Pink tropical botanical desktop wallpaper, editable beige design
Pink tropical botanical desktop wallpaper, editable beige design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108876/pink-tropical-botanical-desktop-wallpaper-editable-beige-designView license
Vase with flower arrangement and scrollwork
Vase with flower arrangement and scrollwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721382/vase-with-flower-arrangement-and-scrollworkFree Image from public domain license
Editable woodland design element set
Editable woodland design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368084/editable-woodland-design-element-setView license
Cremation of the Demoness Putana, from a Krishna-Lila
Cremation of the Demoness Putana, from a Krishna-Lila
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705920/cremation-the-demoness-putana-from-krishna-lilaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811242/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Princess Smoking a Hookah (as Salabhanjika)
Princess Smoking a Hookah (as Salabhanjika)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718950/princess-smoking-hookah-as-salabhanjikaFree Image from public domain license