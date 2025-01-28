Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudstreewaterfallartjapanese artblackgoldpublic domaingnarled pine tree with a small waterfall at right; black ink and wash with "clouds" of gold spotsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 545 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11292 x 5129 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensegnarled plum branches with blossoms; black in and wash with "clouds" of gold spotshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436043/image-clouds-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseyellow and white mums; blue-green rock in front; grasshoppers, moths and other insects; three-character inscription and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436023/image-flowers-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071018/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensepink, light lavender and white peonies and yellow dandelion-like flowers; two blue rocks in foreground; butterflies, bees…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436036/image-butterflies-flowers-lightFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062281/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSix paneled screen depicting images of a flock of cranes; gilded background with river running diagonally across image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637086/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062457/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSix paneled folding screen depicting flock of flying cranes in a golden sky with gilded clouds; winding river across lower…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637132/image-clouds-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhite and blue phoenix perched on a gnarled tree branch at center; waterfall and tree trunk at L; waves and pink flowers at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638621/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold bird ink art, vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670140/gold-bird-ink-art-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseblack and grey image of a gnarled, twisting pine tree; fan-like foliage with thin brown outlinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436053/image-tree-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721995/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView licenseL screen: gnarled, twisting pine tree at L, with branches extending across multiple panels; rocks at L; hawk at lower center…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637233/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8017237/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView licensePrunus Blossomshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8552660/prunus-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenselarge cliff with foliage, vines, and waterfall; small open-walled structure at UL; covered boat with passengers at LR; moon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436050/image-waterfall-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds fan phone wallpaper, Japanese ink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8018217/flying-birds-fan-phone-wallpaper-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView licenseTwo phoenixes at center, perched on a gnarled tree branch; waves at L; greens, blues, pink and white; seal and inscription…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638615/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape scenes with gold sky and gold ground between scenes; rolling mountains; villages by bodies of water and rivers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637292/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds fan editable element, Japanese ink illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814393/flying-birds-fan-editable-element-japanese-ink-illustrationView licenseMany small children playing with and climbing on a white elephant that is lying down. Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702400/japanese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licensewinter landscape of a bay with bare, snow-covered trees; small buildings on shoreline at L; angular mountains in back;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436028/photo-image-trees-buildings-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseAncient Japanese landscape map illustration. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660624/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDragonfly and Pinks with Waterfall by Yamamoto Baiitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924122/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670394/japan-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDepicting mountains, shoreline and river scenes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638134/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702389/japanese-garden-instagram-post-templateView licensebattle scene on land and sea with energy of battle building as the panels progress. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653407/image-vintage-art-goldFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909049/big-sale-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseSix-panel folding screen; on L a girl and child are opening up a screen of a landscape, the girl is holding the right edge…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637097/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeese, Reeds, and Water by Yamamoto Baiitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713252/geese-reeds-and-water-yamamoto-baiitsuFree Image from public domain license