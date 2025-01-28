rawpixel
gnarled pine tree with a small waterfall at right; black ink and wash with "clouds" of gold spots
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
gnarled plum branches with blossoms; black in and wash with "clouds" of gold spots
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
yellow and white mums; blue-green rock in front; grasshoppers, moths and other insects; three-character inscription and…
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
pink, light lavender and white peonies and yellow dandelion-like flowers; two blue rocks in foreground; butterflies, bees…
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Six paneled screen depicting images of a flock of cranes; gilded background with river running diagonally across image…
Famous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Six paneled folding screen depicting flock of flying cranes in a golden sky with gilded clouds; winding river across lower…
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
White and blue phoenix perched on a gnarled tree branch at center; waterfall and tree trunk at L; waves and pink flowers at…
Gold bird ink art, vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
black and grey image of a gnarled, twisting pine tree; fan-like foliage with thin brown outline
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
L screen: gnarled, twisting pine tree at L, with branches extending across multiple panels; rocks at L; hawk at lower center…
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Prunus Blossoms
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
large cliff with foliage, vines, and waterfall; small open-walled structure at UL; covered boat with passengers at LR; moon…
Flying birds fan phone wallpaper, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Two phoenixes at center, perched on a gnarled tree branch; waves at L; greens, blues, pink and white; seal and inscription…
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Landscape scenes with gold sky and gold ground between scenes; rolling mountains; villages by bodies of water and rivers…
Flying birds fan editable element, Japanese ink illustration
Many small children playing with and climbing on a white elephant that is lying down. Original from the Minneapolis…
Japanese New Year Instagram post template
winter landscape of a bay with bare, snow-covered trees; small buildings on shoreline at L; angular mountains in back;…
Japanese New Year poster template
Ancient Japanese landscape map illustration. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Dragonfly and Pinks with Waterfall by Yamamoto Baiitsu
Japan exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Depicting mountains, shoreline and river scenes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Japanese garden Instagram post template
battle scene on land and sea with energy of battle building as the panels progress. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Big sale editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Six-panel folding screen; on L a girl and child are opening up a screen of a landscape, the girl is holding the right edge…
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Geese, Reeds, and Water by Yamamoto Baiitsu
