rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
cluster of short, thin bamboo with dense foliage at bottom center; taller branch curving upward at center L; inscription URC
Save
Edit Image
animalartjapanese artpublic domaindrawingenvelopepaintingsbranch
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
cluster of delicate bamboo sprigs growing from large rock at LRC; branches towards center appear slightly windblown;…
cluster of delicate bamboo sprigs growing from large rock at LRC; branches towards center appear slightly windblown;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436049/image-grass-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Tits on Cherry Branch editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
Tits on Cherry Branch editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Ohara Koson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151354/image-flower-animal-leavesView license
rock at bottom center with several tall, thin bamboo sprigs growing from behind; shorter grasses and foliage around rock
rock at bottom center with several tall, thin bamboo sprigs growing from behind; shorter grasses and foliage around rock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436048/image-grasses-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
grove of sparse pine trees, rocks, and a low, small hut with bamboo sprigs in background; small rock formation at far L, a…
grove of sparse pine trees, rocks, and a low, small hut with bamboo sprigs in background; small rock formation at far L, a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436037/photo-image-background-trees-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
large cliff with foliage, vines, and waterfall; small open-walled structure at UL; covered boat with passengers at LR; moon…
large cliff with foliage, vines, and waterfall; small open-walled structure at UL; covered boat with passengers at LR; moon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436050/image-waterfall-moon-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
prominent cluster of trees in foreground surrounding a small hut; tranquil body of water on LR with smaller, wallless hut on…
prominent cluster of trees in foreground surrounding a small hut; tranquil body of water on LR with smaller, wallless hut on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436016/image-background-trees-waterfallsFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Covered bowl with three feet; image of pine boughs on cover highlighted in light blue, green, and orange-yellow watercolor;…
Covered bowl with three feet; image of pine boughs on cover highlighted in light blue, green, and orange-yellow watercolor;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637105/image-watercolor-art-lightFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
two outlines of circular sword guard vertically arranged; top circle has upside-down image of waves at the top, and a flying…
two outlines of circular sword guard vertically arranged; top circle has upside-down image of waves at the top, and a flying…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436021/image-background-paper-animalFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926894/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
winter landscape of a bay with bare, snow-covered trees; small buildings on shoreline at L; angular mountains in back;…
winter landscape of a bay with bare, snow-covered trees; small buildings on shoreline at L; angular mountains in back;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436028/photo-image-trees-buildings-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
portion of crooked, gnarled plum branch at bottom thin vertical branches and delicate white blossoms; narrow, angled branch…
portion of crooked, gnarled plum branch at bottom thin vertical branches and delicate white blossoms; narrow, angled branch…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7457228/image-art-japanese-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662694/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
white and pink peony with foliage at center; smaller, yellow-orange flower with foliage to the R; small inscription URQ
white and pink peony with foliage at center; smaller, yellow-orange flower with foliage to the R; small inscription URQ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436059/image-flower-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable design
Japanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042194/japanese-crane-bird-sakura-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
fan painting: three pine trees with gnarled roots at L; rocks and boulders, other foliage near bottom; vines in tree at R
fan painting: three pine trees with gnarled roots at L; rocks and boulders, other foliage near bottom; vines in tree at R
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436034/image-tree-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Colorful pheasant near lower C, walking with head turned dramatically to LL, facing smaller brown bird; stepping between…
Colorful pheasant near lower C, walking with head turned dramatically to LL, facing smaller brown bird; stepping between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636900/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670210/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
black and white bird perched on pomegranate branch with beak open; baby pomegranates at top of branch; short branch at R has…
black and white bird perched on pomegranate branch with beak open; baby pomegranates at top of branch; short branch at R has…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436035/image-bird-pattern-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
two facing figures, rendered in black ink with a very fine brush; musician L is kneeling, wearing flowing robes, with drum…
two facing figures, rendered in black ink with a very fine brush; musician L is kneeling, wearing flowing robes, with drum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653223/image-face-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prunus Blossoms
Prunus Blossoms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8552660/prunus-blossomsFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Plums, Bamboo, and Orchid by Yamamoto Baiitsu
Plums, Bamboo, and Orchid by Yamamoto Baiitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696390/plums-bamboo-and-orchid-yamamoto-baiitsuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with flowers, angels, and art. Art and flowers blend beautifully customizable design
Vintage collage with flowers, angels, and art. Art and flowers blend beautifully customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769207/image-png-flower-star-plantView license
person walking over a bridge connecting two structures on top of a cliff; waterfall flows under the bridge, large pines hang…
person walking over a bridge connecting two structures on top of a cliff; waterfall flows under the bridge, large pines hang…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423923/image-background-waterfall-personFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable design
Aesthetic Japanese bird background, beige textured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544029/aesthetic-japanese-bird-background-beige-textured-editable-designView license
a scholar sits gazing into the distance on a rocky promontory amidst towering trees, dwarfed by a large cliff which extends…
a scholar sits gazing into the distance on a rocky promontory amidst towering trees, dwarfed by a large cliff which extends…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7481115/image-trees-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable design
Japanese crane bird, sakura aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036294/japanese-crane-bird-sakura-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Iris and Insect by Yamamoto Baiitsu
Iris and Insect by Yamamoto Baiitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923867/iris-and-insect-yamamoto-baiitsuFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517198/japan-poster-templateView license
Dragonfly and Pinks with Waterfall by Yamamoto Baiitsu
Dragonfly and Pinks with Waterfall by Yamamoto Baiitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924122/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license