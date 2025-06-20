rawpixel
gnarled plum branches with blossoms; black in and wash with "clouds" of gold spots
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
gnarled pine tree with a small waterfall at right; black ink and wash with "clouds" of gold spots
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
pink, light lavender and white peonies and yellow dandelion-like flowers; two blue rocks in foreground; butterflies, bees…
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Six paneled screen depicting images of a flock of cranes; gilded background with river running diagonally across image…
Flying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
yellow and white mums; blue-green rock in front; grasshoppers, moths and other insects; three-character inscription and…
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Six paneled folding screen depicting flock of flying cranes in a golden sky with gilded clouds; winding river across lower…
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Family of cranes; rocks at R with white and red roses; bamboo fronds and rocks along bottom; large bamboo trees at L with…
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
L screen: gnarled, twisting pine tree at L, with branches extending across multiple panels; rocks at L; hawk at lower center…
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Six figures set against a silver ground; from L to R: standing man with parasol; standing man with gold hand fan; two seated…
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
White and blue phoenix perched on a gnarled tree branch at center; waterfall and tree trunk at L; waves and pink flowers at…
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Six-panel folding screen; several groups of figures against gold leaf background; casually clad man sits next to a fabric…
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Landscape scenes with gold sky and gold ground between scenes; rolling mountains; villages by bodies of water and rivers…
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Egrets in Willow [left of the pair Egrets in Plum and Willow]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Flying birds fan phone wallpaper, Japanese ink illustration, editable design
Many small children playing with and climbing on a white elephant that is lying down. Original from the Minneapolis…
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Three figures set against a silver background in various poses; from L to R, a smiling man in a tall blue hat and red kimono…
Japanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
clusters of white and blue irises along bottom; cluster of blue irises, elevated, towards center
Flying birds fan editable element, Japanese ink illustration
6 panels, alternating between large calligraphy, and images of bamboo with rocks, and smaller inscriptions. Original from…
Japan travel ad blog banner template
Japanese plum tree (18th century) vintage painting by Ogata Kenzan. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Vintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Willow branches descending from above against a gold background with clusters of elevated cloudlike motifs. Original from…
New Year special poster template and design
Autumn [left of a pair of Birds and Flowers in Spring and Autumn]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Chinese New Year poster template and design
Geese, Reeds, and Water by Yamamoto Baiitsu
